Photos that prove Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha is a 'spiritual' person

Nikhil Siddhartha is the latest sensation in Indian cinema. His newly released Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is a blockbuster in the South, and it has also found an audience in the North as well. The reason why Nikhil looks so convincing in the film is that he himself is a spiritual person. His character embarks on a journey of finding unknown facts about Lord Krishna. And here are some photos that prove his love for the almighty. (All images source: Nikhil Siddhartha Instagram)