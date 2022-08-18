Photos that prove Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha is a 'spiritual' person

The reason why Nikhil was so believable in his character Karthikeya is that he himself is a god-loving person.
Nikhil Siddhartha is the latest sensation in Indian cinema. His newly released Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is a blockbuster in the South, and it has also found an audience in the North as well. The reason why Nikhil looks so convincing in the film is that he himself is a spiritual person. His character embarks on a journey of finding unknown facts about Lord Krishna. And here are some photos that prove his love for the almighty. (All images source: Nikhil Siddhartha Instagram)
1. The holy dip
In this photo, Nikhil took a dip at the holy Krishna river in remembrance of his late father Shyam Siddhartha.
2. Never forget your roots
In this photo, Nikhil visited a Murugan Temple in London and paid respects to Lord before commencing the shoot for his film.
3. Nikhil's love for Ganesha
It seems like Nikhil is also a devotee of Lord Ganesha, and this photo proves it.
4. Nikhil- The sacha bhakt of omnipotent
The way he's lighting Diya emphasises the spiritual side of the actor.
5. Nikhil's bond with Lord Ganesha
As we told you earlier, it seems like he has a true bond with Lord Ganesha, and this picture proves it again.
6. Karthikeya 2 creating havoc in North India
Within 4 days of release, Karthikeya 2 showed nothing but an upward trend. The film which opened to lakhs is now raking in crores every day.