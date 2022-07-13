Photos: Meet Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Ritu Rathee's adorable family

Before we knew Flying Beast as the one who was detained by Noida, let's take a look at the other side of the YouTuber

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was detained by Noida police last Saturday after his fans flocked to Uttar Pradesh's Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Flying Beast enjoys a massive fan following, and the prime reason is the fact that he is a dedicated family man. Let's check out these photos that certify our claims. (Image source: Flying Beast Instagram)