Photos: Meet Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Ritu Rathee's adorable family

Before we knew Flying Beast as the one who was detained by Noida, let's take a look at the other side of the YouTuber

  • Jul 13, 2022, 06:23 AM IST

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was detained by Noida police last Saturday after his fans flocked to Uttar Pradesh's Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Flying Beast enjoys a massive fan following, and the prime reason is the fact that he is a dedicated family man. Let's check out these photos that certify our claims. (Image source: Flying Beast Instagram) 

1. Meet the Tanejas

One of the factors that people love about Flying Beast is that he's a dedicated family person, and his admiration towards his family is pretty evident in his content. This guy has set family goals. 

2. Meet Ritu Rathee

Here's Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee with their elder daughter Kiara. Like Gaurav, Ritu is also a popular influencer, and she is working as a pilot. 

3. The family tree of Gaurav Taneja

Here's another glimpse of Gaurav Taneja's one-big happy family. In this picture, Gaurav is posing with his father Yogendra Kumar Taneja, mother Bharti Taneja, wife Ritu Rathee Taneja and kids.  

4. Gaurav-Ritu's 6 years of togetherness

This photo is from Gaurav and Ritu's wedding. The adorable duo tied the knot in 2016, and since then, they are setting couple goals. 

5. Gaurav-Ritu: The Smart Jodi

The popular YouTubers also appeared on television and proved their chemistry in the reality show Smart Jodi. 

6. Gaurav Taneja's younger daughter

Here comes the second child of Flying Beast. Gaurav and Ritu welcomed Pihu in 2021, and this is one of the best pictures of him. 

