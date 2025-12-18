FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Sreeleela, Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake

Indian celebrities are being targeted by deepfake videos, i.e. AI-generated clips that superimpose their faces/voices into fake ads or offensive content. Manipulated videos of stars like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Virat Kohli, Payal Gaming, and several others, have been circulated online.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 18, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

1.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1

Alia Bhatt first became a deepfake victim in late 2023 when an explicit AI-generated video with her face morphed onto another woman circulated online. More recently in 2024, another deepfake went viral showing her face digitally placed on Wamiqa Gabbi's video.

2.Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
2

In 2023, a deepfake, offensive video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral online with her face AI-morphed onto another woman's body, prompting her to call the technology "extremely scary" and sparking legal action and widespread discussion about cybercrime.

3.Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
3

Amitabh Bachchan became a victim of deepfake in 2024 when fabricated videos showing him promoting sexual health products went viral. These clips used his AI-manipulated footage, leading Bachchan to take legal action and register a police complaint.

4.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
4

Ranveer Singh became a deepfake victim in April 2024 when an AI-manipulated video of his Varanasi appearance was altered to make it seem like he was criticising the government and endorsing a political party, prompting him to file an FIR.

5.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
5

Virat Kohli became a deepfake victim in February 2024 when an AI-generated video of him falsely promoting a betting app using his face and voice went viral online. The clip was widely shared on social media despite being completely fabricated.

6.Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
6

Katrina Kaif became a deepfake victim in late 2023 when a digitally altered image from her viral towel fight scene from Tiger 3 was circulated online. In 2024 in another manipulated video, she was seen speaking in fluent French, sparking concern over AI misuse.

7.Sreeleela

Sreeleela
7

Sreeleela became a victim of deepfake recently in December 2025 when her manipulated photos went viral online, prompting her to speak out against the misuse of technology and file a police complaint. In her lengthy post, she called out "AI-generated nonsense."

8.Payal Gaming

Payal Gaming
8

Payal Dhare, famous YouTuber known as Payal Gaming, became a deepfake victim in December 2025 when her name was linked to a fake viral MMS video. She publicly stated the clip wasn’t her, called the situation “distressing” and urged people to stop sharing it.

