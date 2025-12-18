Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Sreeleela, Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake

Ananya Panday dazzles in Rs 35000 Masaba saree, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern glamour, SEE pics
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 18, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
1.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt first became a deepfake victim in late 2023 when an explicit AI-generated video with her face morphed onto another woman circulated online. More recently in 2024, another deepfake went viral showing her face digitally placed on Wamiqa Gabbi's video.
2.Rashmika Mandanna
In 2023, a deepfake, offensive video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral online with her face AI-morphed onto another woman's body, prompting her to call the technology "extremely scary" and sparking legal action and widespread discussion about cybercrime.
3.Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan became a victim of deepfake in 2024 when fabricated videos showing him promoting sexual health products went viral. These clips used his AI-manipulated footage, leading Bachchan to take legal action and register a police complaint.
4.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh became a deepfake victim in April 2024 when an AI-manipulated video of his Varanasi appearance was altered to make it seem like he was criticising the government and endorsing a political party, prompting him to file an FIR.
5.Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli became a deepfake victim in February 2024 when an AI-generated video of him falsely promoting a betting app using his face and voice went viral online. The clip was widely shared on social media despite being completely fabricated.
6.Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif became a deepfake victim in late 2023 when a digitally altered image from her viral towel fight scene from Tiger 3 was circulated online. In 2024 in another manipulated video, she was seen speaking in fluent French, sparking concern over AI misuse.
7.Sreeleela
Sreeleela became a victim of deepfake recently in December 2025 when her manipulated photos went viral online, prompting her to speak out against the misuse of technology and file a police complaint. In her lengthy post, she called out "AI-generated nonsense."
8.Payal Gaming
Payal Dhare, famous YouTuber known as Payal Gaming, became a deepfake victim in December 2025 when her name was linked to a fake viral MMS video. She publicly stated the clip wasn’t her, called the situation “distressing” and urged people to stop sharing it.