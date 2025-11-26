FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Vin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married entertainers list

Take a look at seven Korean stars, including Park Jin-ju and Kim Ok-Vin, who are tying the knot this November.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

1.Park Jin-ju

Park Jin-ju
1

Actor Park Jin-ju announced her much-awaited marriage on November 30. Her agency expressed joy and thanked fans for supporting her over the years. She will marry her longtime partner, a non-celebrity she has trusted deeply for many years.

2.Bang Min-ah and On Joo-wan

Bang Min-ah and On Joo-wan
2

Actors Bang Min-ah and On Joo-wan are also preparing to marry this November. Min-ah first shared the news in July, apologising playfully for the sudden announcement. She expressed gratitude for the congratulations and said she is quietly preparing for her next chapter.

3.Kim Ok-vin

Kim Ok-vin
3

Actor Kim Ok-vin married her non-celebrity partner on November 16. Her agency described her fiancé as someone she deeply cherishes.

4.Ham Eun-jung

Ham Eun-jung
4

Actor Ham Eun-jung surprised fans with the announcement of her marriage to director Kim Byung-woo. The two met through a film industry gathering, grew close, and decided to take the next step.

5.Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won

Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won
5

Actor Lee Jang-woo married fellow actor Jo Hye-won on November 23. The pair first met on the 2019 drama The Only One My Heart Sees. Despite their eight-year age difference, they built a strong and steady relationship over seven years.

6.Choi Nak-ta

Choi Nak-ta
6

Singer Choi Nak-ta married his non-celebrity partner on November 1 at a hall in Gangnam. He shared the news directly on social media with a simple, heartfelt message about beginning a new chapter.

7.Yoon Jeong-soo

Yoon Jeong-soo
7

Broadcaster Yoon Jeong-soo is set to marry Won Ja-hyun, a former sports reporter, on November 30. The two have already legally registered their marriage and are currently appearing together on a reality show.

