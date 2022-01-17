From 'Shatranj Ke Khilari' to 'Bajirao Mastani', Pandit Birju Maharaj's contribution to Indian cinema

As legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away, we take a look at his contribution to Indian cinema.
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Sunday late at night at the age of 83 after suffering a heart attack. The veteran dancer popularized dance-dramas in the country through his own unique style of Kathak over the years, with his performances interlaced with intricate detail and beautiful expressions.
Here, we take a look at some of the most famous film songs choreographed by the Kathak legend. (All images: YouTube snapshots from the respective song videos)
1. Kanha Main Tose Haari - Shatranj Ke Khilari
Pandit Birju Maharaj composed music and sang for this classical dance sequence 'Kanha Main Tose Haari' for Satyajit Ray's first Hindi film ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari', based on the eponymous Munshi Premchand's short story. Birju Maharaj's senior disciple Saswati Sen performed as the Kathak dancer in the track.
2. Kaahe Chhed - Devdas
Birju Maharaj wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and choreographed this beautiful song picturised on Madhuri Dixit who portrayed Chandramukhi in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Devdas', based on the famous 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.
3. Jagaave Saari Raina - Dedh Ishqiya
Collaborating with Madhuri Dixit again, Birju Maharaj turned singer as well choreographer for this track from Abhishek Chaubey's 'Dedh Ishqiya', the sequel to dark comedy 'Ishqiya'. The song is penned by Gulzar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
4. Unnai Kaanadhu Naan - Vishwaroopam
Winning the National Film Award for Best Choreography, Birju Maharaj made the South superstar Kamal Haasan dance to his steps in this track composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and sung by the actor himself & Shankar Mahadevan.
5. Mohe Rang Do Laal - Bajirao Mastani
Deepak Padukone took Kathan dance lessons from Birju Maharaj for this brilliant song composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself for his romantic epic saga 'Bajirao Mastani'. The legendary Kathak exponent, who also crooned the track with Shreya Ghoshal, won Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for this song.