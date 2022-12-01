photoDetails

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan got brutally trolled for her old photos with her husband Danisha Taimoor.

Actress and model Kinza Khan aka Ayeza Khan is quite popular on social media. However, one of her posts left netizens furious and we will discuss that. (Images source: Ayeza Khan Instagram)

1. Ayeza Khan's old photos sparks controversy

1/5 Ayeza Khan's carousel post, posing romantically with her husband Danish Taimoor irked netizens, and they are still trolling her for the photoshoot.

2. Ayeza Khan facing wrath for getting too close to Danish Taimoor

2/5 Back in January, Ayeza shared these photos without any caption. However, netizens have mixed opinions about it.

3. Sharm nahi aati Ayeza Khan

3/5 With such photos, a section of netizens trolled the actress. A netizen wrote, "Bohat garmi charri hy..... Shame on u both." Another netizen added, "No bold pics plzz. U both are v sensible couple of our industry. Kindly don't show such kind of stuff."

4. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

4/5 Danish and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014, and they are blessed with two children.

5. The popularity of Ayeza and Danish