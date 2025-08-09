Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

From the first part of the second season of mystery comedy series Wednesday to the Telugu poiltical drama series Mayasabha, here are the most-awaited films and movies releasing across different streaming platforms this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Aug 09, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

1.Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1
1

The first four episodes of the second season of the supernatural mystery comedy series Wednesday dropped on Netflix on August 6. The last four episodes of this season will release as Part 2 on September 3.

2.Salakaar

Salakaar
2

The spy thriller Salakaar dropped on JioHotstar on August 8. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the show features Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Purnendu Bhattacharya, and Ashwath Bhatt.

3.Mayasabha

Mayasabha
3

Headlined by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the Telugu political drama series Mayasabha started streaming on SonyLIV on August 7. It is reportedly based on the lives of N. Chandrababu Naidu and  Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

4.Mickey 17

Mickey 17
4

Helmed by Oscar-winning directed Bong Joon Ho, the science fiction black comedy Mickey 17 released earlier this year on March 7. The Robert Pattinson-starrer started streaming on JioHotstar on August 7.

5.Maaman

Maaman
5

Headlined by Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the Tamil family drama Maaman was released in India on May 16. The Prasanth Pandiyaraj directorial started streaming on ZEE5 on August 8.

