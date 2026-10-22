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OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

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OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

From Nani's action drama The Paradise to Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller Gajab Raat, this week's OTT lineup offers a mix of action, crime, friendship and sports dramas. Here's what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 22, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

1.The Paradise

The Paradise
1

Nani's action drama The Paradise began streaming on Netflix on October 22. Directed by Srikanth Odela and also starring Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a marginalised community's struggle against oppression and for recognition, with Nani playing Jadal.

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2.Gajab Raat

Gajab Raat
2

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem, Gajab Raat is a crime thriller directed by Ritesh Shah. The story follows a troubled cop whose night takes a dangerous turn after he helps an injured woman, drawing him into a web of crime. The film premieres on Netflix on October 23.

3.Dorothy

Dorothy
3

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in a drama set in 1990s Madurai. The story explores transgender lives and experiences through a journey that challenges social attitudes and prejudices. The film will start streaming on Netflix on October 23.

4.Sumo Didi

Sumo Didi
4

Led by Shriyam Bhagnani, Sumo Didi is a sports biopic inspired by Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. It follows her journey as she battles body-shaming and societal expectations to pursue her dream of competing at the World Sumo Championship. It premieres on ZEE5 on October 23.

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5.Chaar Yaar

Chaar Yaar
5

Chaar Yaar is an eight-episode Hindi crime drama set in early-2000s Mumbai. Starring Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta, the series follows four middle-class friends whose attempt to escape financial hardship draws them into the underworld. The series premieres on Prime Video on October 23.

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