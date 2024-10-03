trendingPhotosDetail

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

From Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time to Ananya Panday's CTRL, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed thriller The Greatest of All Time and Ananya Panday's screenlife thriller CTRL are the most-awaited OTT releases in the first week of October.

1. The Greatest of All Time

1/5 The Greatest of All Time aka GOAT is the action thriller headlined by Thalapathy Vijay in a double role of a father and son. The Venkat Prabhu directorial, which earned above Rs 400 crore in September, started streaming on Netflix from October 3.

2. CTRL

2/5 Starring Ananya Panday in the leading role, the screenlife thriller CTRL starts streaming on Netflix on October 4. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed critically acclaimed movies Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK.

3. The Signature

3/5 An official Hindi remake of the National Award-winning 2013 Marathi film Anumati, The Signature stars Anupam Kher in the leading role. Helmed by Gajendra Ahire, the emotional drama starts streaming on ZEE5 on October 4.

4. The Tribe

4/5 Featuring influencers Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Hardik Zaveri, and Alfia Jafry, The Tribe is the latest unscripted series from Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 4.

