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Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police

US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strait of Hormuz or US amid conflict in Middle East

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Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details

Divya Dutta highlights need to discuss marital rape in Chiraiya: 'We do not take consent of our own partners'

The world needs the skill of happiness

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Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police

Rahul Banerjee death: TV crew did not take necessary permission to shoot

Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details

Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will

Divya Dutta highlights need to discuss marital rape in Chiraiya: 'We do not take consent of our own partners'

Divya Dutta highlights need to discuss marital rape in Chiraiya

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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Crime 101, Maa Ka Sum; latest films, series to watch

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

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OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

Aamir Khan's sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, the second season of Ravi Kishan-led legal comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai, and Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo-starrer crime thriller Crime 101 are the most-awaited OTT releases of the week.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 31, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

1.Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par
1

Sitaare Zameen Par, headlined and produced by Aamir Khan, released in theatres in June 2025 and grossed above Rs 250 crore. Now after 10 months, the sports comedy drama makes its streaming debut on SonyLIV on April 3.

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2.Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
2

Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi-starrer legal comedy drama series Maamla Legal Hai returns with its second season on Netflix on April 3. Kusha Kapila also joins the Patparganj gang this time.

3.Crime 101

Crime 101
3

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry in the leading roles, the critically-acclaimed crime thriller Crime 101 was released in February 2026, and will start streaming on Prime Video from April 1.

4.Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos
4

Vir Das led and co-directed, along with Kavi Shastri, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. Also starring Mona Singh, Imran Khan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo, the spy comedy will be available on Netflix on April 1.

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5.Maa Ka Sum

Maa Ka Sum
5

Fronted by Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, the series Maa Ka Sum will premiere on Prime Video on April 3. It revolves around a 19-year-old math prodigy, who sets out to solve his mother's love story through equations.

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Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police
Rahul Banerjee death: TV crew did not take necessary permission to shoot
US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strait of Hormuz or US amid conflict in Middle East
US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strai
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Petrol, diesel to get costlier in April? UAE announces fuel prices hike after
Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details
Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will
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Divya Dutta highlights need to discuss marital rape in Chiraiya
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OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
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