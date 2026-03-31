OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 31, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
1.Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par, headlined and produced by Aamir Khan, released in theatres in June 2025 and grossed above Rs 250 crore. Now after 10 months, the sports comedy drama makes its streaming debut on SonyLIV on April 3.
2.Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi-starrer legal comedy drama series Maamla Legal Hai returns with its second season on Netflix on April 3. Kusha Kapila also joins the Patparganj gang this time.
3.Crime 101
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry in the leading roles, the critically-acclaimed crime thriller Crime 101 was released in February 2026, and will start streaming on Prime Video from April 1.
4.Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos
Vir Das led and co-directed, along with Kavi Shastri, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. Also starring Mona Singh, Imran Khan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo, the spy comedy will be available on Netflix on April 1.
5.Maa Ka Sum
Fronted by Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, the series Maa Ka Sum will premiere on Prime Video on April 3. It revolves around a 19-year-old math prodigy, who sets out to solve his mother's love story through equations.