OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

3 . Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar - October 2

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Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline this Malayalam family comedy-drama directed by Girish AD, which revolves around relationships, family dynamics and the chaos surrounding the titular Bethlehem family. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit began streaming on JioHotstar on October 2.