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VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying Pirates, Not Just Blocking Them

VdoCipher Co-founder Siddhant Jain Says Stopping Video Piracy Means Identifying

My Autobiography: Building a Digital Legacy Around the Stories That Shape Our Lives

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OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

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OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

The Gandhi Jayanti weekend brings a varied OTT lineup, from the return of Dupahiya to Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi's Pooja Meri Jaan and Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer blockbuster Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Here are five movies and shows to add to your watchlist this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 02, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

1.Dupahiya Season 2 - Prime Video - October 1

Dupahiya Season 2 - Prime Video - October 1
1

The second season of the comedy series brings Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava back to Dhadakpur, where another set of troubles awaits the quirky residents. Dupahiya Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on October 1.

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2.Pooja Meri Jaan - ZEE5 - October 2

Pooja Meri Jaan - ZEE5 - October 2
2

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, this psychological thriller follows Pooja as she finds herself dealing with an increasingly disturbing situation involving obsession, harassment and a mysterious stalker. Pooja Meri Jaan premiered on ZEE5 on October 2.

3.Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar - October 2

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar - October 2
3

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline this Malayalam family comedy-drama directed by Girish AD, which revolves around relationships, family dynamics and the chaos surrounding the titular Bethlehem family. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit began streaming on JioHotstar on October 2.

4.Love - Netflix - October 2

Love - Netflix - October 2
4

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das play rival dating-app founders Tara and Matthew, who have contrasting views on whether compatibility or chemistry matters more in relationships. Love premiered on Netflix on October 2.

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5.Ohh My Dog - Netflix - October 1

Ohh My Dog - Netflix - October 1
5

Pankaj Tripathi stars in this family mystery-drama centred on a schoolboy whose beloved dog goes missing, leading to a story that explores the bond between humans and their pets. Ohh My Dog began streaming on Netflix on October 1.

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