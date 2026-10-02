OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Oct 02, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
1.Dupahiya Season 2 - Prime Video - October 1
The second season of the comedy series brings Gajraj Rao and Sparsh Shrivastava back to Dhadakpur, where another set of troubles awaits the quirky residents. Dupahiya Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on October 1.
2.Pooja Meri Jaan - ZEE5 - October 2
Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, this psychological thriller follows Pooja as she finds herself dealing with an increasingly disturbing situation involving obsession, harassment and a mysterious stalker. Pooja Meri Jaan premiered on ZEE5 on October 2.
3.Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar - October 2
Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline this Malayalam family comedy-drama directed by Girish AD, which revolves around relationships, family dynamics and the chaos surrounding the titular Bethlehem family. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit began streaming on JioHotstar on October 2.
4.Love - Netflix - October 2
Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das play rival dating-app founders Tara and Matthew, who have contrasting views on whether compatibility or chemistry matters more in relationships. Love premiered on Netflix on October 2.
5.Ohh My Dog - Netflix - October 1
Pankaj Tripathi stars in this family mystery-drama centred on a schoolboy whose beloved dog goes missing, leading to a story that explores the bond between humans and their pets. Ohh My Dog began streaming on Netflix on October 1.