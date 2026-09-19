FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith unveils glimpse of ambitious pan-India epic; Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rishab Shetty, Anurag Kashyap praise first look

Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith unveils glimpse of ambitious pan-India epic

Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping at US military base; Rare reception planned

Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping at US military base

Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI confident trophy will ‘land’ in Mumbai after stand-off with Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI confident trophy will ‘land’ in Mumbai after stand-off

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsPhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

This week brings a varied slate of OTT releases, from the much-awaited anthology Lust Stories 3 to Ravi Teja's Irumudi and Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam. Here are the films and series releasing between September 14 and 20 across different streaming platforms.

Aman Wadhwa | Sep 19, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

1.Lust Stories 3

Lust Stories 3
1

The third instalment of the anthology brings four stories about love, desire and complicated relationships, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Featuring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan, Lust Stories 3 premiered on Netflix on September 18.

Advertisement

2.Irumudi

Irumudi
2

Starring Ravi Teja, Irumudi blends action and drama in a story involving a father's emotional journey, family and mysterious revelations. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at global box office and started streaming on Netflix from September 18.

3.Thudakkam

Thudakkam
3

Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut in this Malayalam action thriller directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It started its streaming journey on JioHotstar from September 18.

4.Waiting Hai

Waiting Hai
4

Starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, Waiting Hai follows a railway police officer investigating a massive Tatkal ticket scam, while two young men find themselves on the other side of the law. The series premiered on MX Player on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.

TRENDING NOW

5.Modha Rathri

Modha Rathri
5

This Tamil comedy-drama follows two strangers pushed into an arranged marriage, with a confession setting off a chain of chaos involving their families. Modha Rathri earned rave reviews from audiences and critics, and started streaming on Netflix from September 18.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asian Games 2026: Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in high-stakes semifinal clash; check live streaming details
Asian Games 2026: India take on Bangladesh in high-stakes semifinal clash
Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith unveils glimpse of ambitious pan-India epic; Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rishab Shetty, Anurag Kashyap praise first look
Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith unveils glimpse of ambitious pan-India epic
From 2007 allies to 2026 rivals- How Nandigram became do-or-die battle for Mamata and Suvendu
From 2007 allies to 2026 rivals-How Nandigram became do-or-die battle for rivals
Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping at US military base; Rare reception planned
Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping at US military base
Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI confident trophy will ‘land’ in Mumbai after stand-off with Mohsin Naqvi
Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI confident trophy will ‘land’ in Mumbai after stand-off
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement