OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Sep 19, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
1.Lust Stories 3
The third instalment of the anthology brings four stories about love, desire and complicated relationships, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Featuring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan, Lust Stories 3 premiered on Netflix on September 18.
2.Irumudi
Starring Ravi Teja, Irumudi blends action and drama in a story involving a father's emotional journey, family and mysterious revelations. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at global box office and started streaming on Netflix from September 18.
3.Thudakkam
Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut in this Malayalam action thriller directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It started its streaming journey on JioHotstar from September 18.
4.Waiting Hai
Starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, Waiting Hai follows a railway police officer investigating a massive Tatkal ticket scam, while two young men find themselves on the other side of the law. The series premiered on MX Player on Amazon Prime Video on September 16.
5.Modha Rathri
This Tamil comedy-drama follows two strangers pushed into an arranged marriage, with a confession setting off a chain of chaos involving their families. Modha Rathri earned rave reviews from audiences and critics, and started streaming on Netflix from September 18.