OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

3 . Mandaadi

3

Led by Soori and Suhas, Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Set against the backdrop of coastal Tamil Nadu, the film follows a fishing captain who uses his maritime expertise to lead a team in a traditional boat race. After its successful theatrical run, the film arrived on Netflix on October 8, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.