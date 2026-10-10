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OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

From Emraan Hashmi's romantic action thriller Awarapan 2 and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action drama Khalifa to Soori's sports drama Mandaadi and Parvathy Thiruvothu's crime thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, here are five Indian movies to add to your OTT watchlist from October 5 to 11.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 10, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

1.Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2
1

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 cult favourite, alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The action-romance drama follows a troubled man drawn back into a dangerous world as he confronts his past and seeks redemption. The Nitin Kakkar directorial began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 9.

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2.Khalifa

Khalifa
2

Prithviraj Sukumaran headlines this action crime drama directed by Vysakh, with Mohanlal in a special appearance. The story follows Aamir Ali, who inherits his family's gold-smuggling empire and becomes embroiled in a dangerous world of revenge, legacy and power. Khalifa began streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, Lionsgate Play, Manorama MAX, Starzplay and Simply South on October 9.

3.Mandaadi

Mandaadi
3

Led by Soori and Suhas, Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Set against the backdrop of coastal Tamil Nadu, the film follows a fishing captain who uses his maritime expertise to lead a team in a traditional boat race. After its successful theatrical run, the film arrived on Netflix on October 8, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

4.Reporting Live

Reporting Live
4

Parineeti Chopra leads this investigative crime thriller, which follows a young reporter and her reluctant cameraman as they pursue a story that draws them into an illegal sand-mining racket controlled by a ruthless syndicate. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film also features Deven Bhojani and Adil Hussain. Reporting Live premiered on Netflix on October 9.

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5.Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar
5

Headlined by Parvathy Thiruvothu, this Malayalam crime thriller follows Alina, a woman who joins the police force after her husband's death and finds herself caught in a difficult investigation involving an incident at a police station and attempts to conceal the truth. Directed by Shahad Nilambur, the critically acclaimed film began streaming on Netflix on October 9.

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