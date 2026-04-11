OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Apr 11, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
1.O'Romeo
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey, the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed romantic action thriller O'Romeo started streaming on Prime Video from April 10.
2.Tu Yaa Main
Headlined by Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main released on February 13 along with O'Romeo. Now, the two films have clashed with their OTT releases as well as Tu Yaa Main started streaming on Netflix from April 10.
3.Thaai Kizhavi
Featuring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, the Tamil-language comedy drama Thaai Kizhavi started streaming on JioHotstar from April 10. The film became an expected box office blockbuster upon its release on February 27.
4.Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa
The whodunit murder mystery film Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa premiered on ZEE5 on April 10. The Rajat Kapoor directorial features an ensemble cast of Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Koel Purie, and others.
5.The Boys Season 5
The fifth and the final season of the American satirical superhero series The Boys premiered on Prime Video with its first two episodes on April 8. The remaining six episodes will be released every Wednesday until May 20.