OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar 'thieves', explains case in detail

Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan join Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for bhajan night - Watch viral video

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs DUSIB meeting, clears housing allotments and gig worker welfare plan

Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2: 'Toxic was also postponed, it's show business'

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB

'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted

Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', not wearing life jackets moments before boat capsizes in Yamuna killing 10; WATCH

US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says

West Asia Conflict: India evacuates over 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid regional tensions, says MEA

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Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar 'thieves', explains case in detail

Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

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Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed

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OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's action drama O'Romeo and Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main are the most awaited OTT releases this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Apr 11, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

1.O'Romeo

O'Romeo
1

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey, the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed romantic action thriller O'Romeo started streaming on Prime Video from April 10.

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2.Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main
2

Headlined by Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main released on February 13 along with O'Romeo. Now, the two films have clashed with their OTT releases as well as Tu Yaa Main started streaming on Netflix from April 10.

3.Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi
3

Featuring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, the Tamil-language comedy drama Thaai Kizhavi started streaming on JioHotstar from April 10. The film became an expected box office blockbuster upon its release on February 27.

4.Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa
4

The whodunit murder mystery film Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa premiered on ZEE5 on April 10. The Rajat Kapoor directorial features an ensemble cast of  Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Koel Purie, and others.

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5.The Boys Season 5

The Boys Season 5
5

The fifth and the final season of the American satirical superhero series The Boys premiered on Prime Video with its first two episodes on April 8. The remaining six episodes will be released every Wednesday until May 20.

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Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar 'thieves', explains case in detail
Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2
Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan join Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for bhajan night - Watch viral video
Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer, Janhvi, Gauri join Ambanis for bhajan night
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs DUSIB meeting, clears housing allotments and gig worker welfare plan
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs DUSIB meeting
Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2: 'Toxic was also postponed, it's show business'
Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report
Iran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening delayed
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Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main; latest film to watch out
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DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
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DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
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