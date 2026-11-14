OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 14, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
1.Jailer 2 - Prime Video
Starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer Jailer 2 grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Also featuring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, and Hrithik Roshan, the sequel began streaming on Prime Video from November 12.
2.Daayra - Netflix
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar in a crime thriller revolving around a controversial police encounter. The film started streaming on Netflix on November 13.
3.Vibe - Prime Video
Written, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is an action comedy featuring Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. The film arrived on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.
4.Ranabaali - Netflix
Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in pre-Independence India, the film started streaming on Netflix on November 13 after its underperformance at the box office.
5.Student of the Year: After Dark - JioHotstar
Starring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, Student of the Year: After Dark follows a young woman who goes undercover at St Teresa's school to investigate her twin sister's mysterious death. The murder mystery series premiered on JioHotstar on November 13.