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OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

From Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra to Shanaya Kapoor's Student of the Year: After Dark and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, here's a look at five films and series arriving on OTT platforms this week, along with their streaming dates.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 14, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

1.Jailer 2 - Prime Video

Jailer 2 - Prime Video
1

Starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer Jailer 2 grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Also featuring SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, and Hrithik Roshan, the sequel began streaming on Prime Video from November 12.

 

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2.Daayra - Netflix

Daayra - Netflix
2

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar in a crime thriller revolving around a controversial police encounter. The film started streaming on Netflix on November 13.

3.Vibe - Prime Video

Vibe - Prime Video
3

Written, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is an action comedy featuring Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. The film arrived on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

4.Ranabaali - Netflix

Ranabaali - Netflix
4

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in pre-Independence India, the film started streaming on Netflix on November 13 after its underperformance at the box office.

 

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5.Student of the Year: After Dark - JioHotstar

Student of the Year: After Dark - JioHotstar
5

Starring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, Student of the Year: After Dark follows a young woman who goes undercover at St Teresa's school to investigate her twin sister's mysterious death. The murder mystery series premiered on JioHotstar on November 13.

 

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