2 . Dhindhora Season 2

2

Bhuvan Bam returns with multiple characters in the second season of his popular comedy series. This time, Titu Mama faces an Rs 11 crore loss and attempts to mend his relationship with his in-laws, only to find himself caught in another series of hilarious complications. Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami. Dhindhora Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 20.