ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 21, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
1.The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, this supernatural thriller follows a man whose plans to sell his ancestral land bring him into conflict with a sacred forest and its deep-rooted folklore. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the TVF and Balaji Films production also features Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. The Vvaan started streaming on Prime Video on November 20.
2.Dhindhora Season 2
Bhuvan Bam returns with multiple characters in the second season of his popular comedy series. This time, Titu Mama faces an Rs 11 crore loss and attempts to mend his relationship with his in-laws, only to find himself caught in another series of hilarious complications. Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami. Dhindhora Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 20.
3.Anbil Avan
Starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, this Tamil romantic thriller follows a married couple who quit their corporate jobs to start a homestay in a hill station. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when a powerful local figure threatens their new beginning. Anbil Avan premiered on SonyLIV on November 20, with dubbed versions available in multiple languages.
4.Campus Diaries Season 2
The students of Excel University are back with another season of friendships, romance, heartbreaks and campus chaos. Featuring Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, the new season reunites the original group as they navigate changing relationships and fresh challenges. Campus Diaries Season 2 premiered on Amazon MX Player on November 18.
5.418
This Telugu horror thriller revolves around a medical college building that has remained sealed for 15 years. When medical students explore the abandoned premises, they unlock Room 418 and unleash a supernatural force that defies explanation. Starring Chaithra J Achar, Ramesh Indira and Kota Jayaram, 418 premiered on Netflix on November 20.