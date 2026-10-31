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OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

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OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

From Vijay Sethupathi's gangster drama Baththa and Keerthy Suresh's crime series Akka to the much-awaited digital premieres of Mirzapur: The Movie and the Hollywood horror blockbuster Obsession, here are five new movies and web series to binge watch this week on the OTT platforms.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 31, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

1.Mirzapur The Movie: Extended Cut

Mirzapur The Movie: Extended Cut
1

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back the popular crime franchise with its familiar characters and violent power struggles. The film premiered on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video, with an extended cut featuring previously unseen footage.

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2.Obsession: The Original Uncut Version

Obsession: The Original Uncut Version
2

Written and directed by Curry Barker, this supernatural horror thriller stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. The blockbuster film follows a young man whose wish to make his childhood crush fall in love with him turns into a terrifying nightmare. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version premiered on October 30 on JioHotstar.

3.Baththa

Baththa
3

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, this Tamil gangster comedy-drama stars Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose and Sai Prithviraj. The story follows a feared gangster whose unexpected encounter with an eight-year-old boy leads to an unusual emotional journey. Baththa premiered on October 29 on Netflix.

4.Akka

Akka
4

Headlined by Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, this period crime thriller is set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru, where women rule a powerful criminal empire. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series premiered on October 30 on Netflix and also features Tanvi Azmi and Mahesh Manjrekar.

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5.Immortal

Immortal
5

Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, Immortal is a Tamil fantasy horror thriller directed by Mariyappan Chinna. The story follows a man who moves into a new apartment, only to find himself caught in a series of mysterious deaths and unsettling supernatural events. The film premiered on October 30 on SonyLIV.

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