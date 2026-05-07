OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | May 07, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
1.Citadel Season 2 - Prime Video - May 6
Headlined by Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, all the seven episodes of the second season of the American spy action series Citadel dropped on Prime Video on May 6. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers.
2.Dacoit - Prime Video - May 8
Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anuag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj-starrer romantic action thriller Dacoit was released on April 10. It will stream on Prime Video from May 8 in the original Telugu language and Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions.
3.Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros - JioHotstar - May 8
The coming-of-age comedy drama Vaazha II became one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 230 crore. The sequel to the 2004 film Vaazha, it hit theatres on April 2 and will stream on JioHotstar from May 8.
4.Lukkhe - Prime Video - May 8
Featuring Raashii Khanna, KING, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in lead roles, the adrenaline-filled musical crime series Lukkhe premieres on May 8 on Prime Video. It is set within the high-stakes rap culture of Chandigarh.
5.Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam - Netflix - May 8
The direct sequel to the 2024 release Bharathanatyam, the Malayalam dark comedy thriller Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam was widely appreciated upon its release on April 10. The Krishnadas Murali directorial will now start streaming on Netflix from May 8.