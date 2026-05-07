OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

3 . Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros - JioHotstar - May 8

3

The coming-of-age comedy drama Vaazha II became one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 230 crore. The sequel to the 2004 film Vaazha, it hit theatres on April 2 and will stream on JioHotstar from May 8.