OTT releases this week (March 6 to 12): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 06, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
1.Gandhi Talks (ZEE5 – March 6)
Gandhi Talks is a silent film that tells its story without spoken dialogue. The film focuses on visual storytelling and music to express emotions and events. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari and follows the lives of two very different men whose paths unexpectedly cross.
2.Hoppers (Theatres – March 6)
Hoppers is an animated adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The story follows Mabel Tanaka, a girl whose mind is transferred into a robotic beaver. Through this unusual situation, she learns to communicate with animals and works to protect wildlife and their natural habitats.
3.Hello Bachhon (Netflix – March 6)
Hello Bachhon is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah. The series shows his journey from a passionate teacher to a successful online educator who helped make affordable education available to students.
4.The Dinosaurs (Netflix – March 6)
The Dinosaurs is a documentary series that explores the history of dinosaurs. It explains how these creatures lived, evolved and eventually became extinct millions of years ago. The series combines scientific facts with engaging visuals to explain prehistoric life.
5.Chiraiya (JioHotstar – March 8)
Chiraiya is a drama series that focuses on human emotions, relationships, and personal struggles. The story highlights everyday challenges and shows how people deal with different situations in life.
6.The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 (Disney+ – March 12)
Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues the reality series that follows the lives of Mormon influencer wives. The show focuses on their personal relationships, friendships, and the drama that comes with living life in the public eye.