OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Oct 17, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
1.Koffee With Karan 9
Karan Johar returns with the ninth and final season of his celebrity chat show, bringing more candid conversations, celebrity revelations and the signature rapid-fire round. The season premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman Khan opening the show.
2.Roadies Rebirth
The adventure reality show Roadies returns with its 21st season, featuring contestants taking on demanding physical challenges, rivalries and unpredictable twists. Roadies Rebirth premiered on Netflix and JioHotstar on October 16, bringing a fresh chapter to the long-running franchise.
3.Aasha
Starring Urvashi, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi, this Malayalam thriller follows a widow whose life takes a disturbing turn after a road accident leads to a confrontation with a volatile man. Directed by Safar Sanal, Aasha began streaming on ZEE5 on October 16, with dubbed versions also available.
4.The Traitors Telugu
Hosted by Teja Sajja, this Telugu reality series brings 20 contestants together for a game of deception, secret alliances and betrayal. As the players try to identify the traitors hiding among them, every decision could change the game. The Traitors Telugu premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.
5.Disclosure Day
Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science-fiction thriller stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth in a story involving a government cover-up and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Disclosure Day began streaming on JioHotstar on October 12, giving sci-fi fans a new mystery to explore.