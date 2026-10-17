FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer

CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'

Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsPhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

From Karan Johar's final season of Koffee With Karan to the return of Roadies and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here are five new movies and shows to add to your watchlist.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 17, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

1.Koffee With Karan 9

Koffee With Karan 9
1

Karan Johar returns with the ninth and final season of his celebrity chat show, bringing more candid conversations, celebrity revelations and the signature rapid-fire round. The season premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman Khan opening the show.

Advertisement

2.Roadies Rebirth

Roadies Rebirth
2

The adventure reality show Roadies returns with its 21st season, featuring contestants taking on demanding physical challenges, rivalries and unpredictable twists. Roadies Rebirth premiered on Netflix and JioHotstar on October 16, bringing a fresh chapter to the long-running franchise.

3.Aasha

Aasha
3

Starring Urvashi, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi, this Malayalam thriller follows a widow whose life takes a disturbing turn after a road accident leads to a confrontation with a volatile man. Directed by Safar Sanal, Aasha began streaming on ZEE5 on October 16, with dubbed versions also available.

4.The Traitors Telugu

The Traitors Telugu
4

Hosted by Teja Sajja, this Telugu reality series brings 20 contestants together for a game of deception, secret alliances and betrayal. As the players try to identify the traitors hiding among them, every decision could change the game. The Traitors Telugu premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.

TRENDING NOW

5.Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day
5

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science-fiction thriller stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth in a story involving a government cover-up and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Disclosure Day began streaming on JioHotstar on October 12, giving sci-fi fans a new mystery to explore.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
All 9 Indians aboard chemical tanker YARA J safe in Romania, confirms Embassy
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays emotional tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours for music composer
CM Vijay pays tribute to 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva, announces state honours
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Viral video of India star’s lookalike breaks the internet - Watch
Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Lookalike’s iral video breaks the internet
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'
Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale
Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to have a pan-India release in November on this date
Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to release pan-India on this date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement