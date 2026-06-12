OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Jun 12, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
1.Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar reunites with director Priyadarshan for this horror comedy set inside a mysterious mansion plagued by supernatural occurrences. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. After earning over Rs 250 crore at the box office, Bhooth Bangla makes its digital debut on Netflix on June 12.
2.Karuppu
After a blockbuster theatrical run, Suriya's fantasy action Karuppu arrives on Prime Video on June 12. Directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, it combines mythology, action and mass entertainment. Grossing over Rs 300, Karuppu became the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
3.Raakh
Headlined by Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, this crime thriller revisits the chilling Ranga-Billa kidnapping and murder case that shocked Delhi in the late 1970s. The series promises a dark, investigative narrative that explores one of India's most disturbing criminal cases. Raakh will start streaming on Prime Video from June 12.
4.Maa Hai Na
Hosted by Shilpa Shetty and comedians Ali Asgar, Gaurav Kapoor, and Chandan Prabhakar, the cooking comedy reality show Maa Hai Na brings celebrity mothers and their children together for fun kitchen challenges, family banter and heartfelt moments. The series starts streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.
5.Dridam
Starring Shane Nigam, the Malayalam mystery thriller Dridam revolves around a complex investigation filled with unexpected twists. Helmed by Martin Joseph Tharakunnel in his directorial debut, the film received mixed reviews upon its release and has started streaming on JioHotstar from June 12.