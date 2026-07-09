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OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

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OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom thriller Ikka, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi, and Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do are the most awaited OTT releases of the week.

Aman Wadhwa | Jul 09, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

1.Ikka

Ikka
1

Headlined by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the courtroom thriller Ikka premieres on Netflix on July 10. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film also stars  Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

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2.Peddi

Peddi
2

Ram Charan and Janvi Kapoor's sports action drama Peddi begins streaming on Netflix on July 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version will be released at a later date. The film released theatrically on June 4.

3.Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
3

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will start streaming on Netflix from July 10. The Mudassar Aziz directorial released in the theatres on May 15.

4.Sing Geetham

Sing Geetham
4

Directed by 94-year-old veteran Indian filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, Sing Geetham is a musical fantasy comedy drama that released on June 12. The Nag Ashwin production had its digital release on Netflix from July 8.

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5.Dug Dug

Dug Dug
5

Ritwik Pareek's Dug Dug is based on Rajasthan's famous Om Banna aka Bullet Baba, a folk deity whose shrine is centred around a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The film released on May 8 and started streaming on Prime Video from July 8.

6.Balti

Balti
6

Headlined by Shane Nigam, the Malayalam sports action drama Balti released theatrically on September 25. After more than 9 months, the film will finally have its digital release on SonyLIV on July 10.

7.Parimala And Co

Parimala And Co
7

The Tamil-language dark comedy thriller Parimala And Co, directed by Pandiraaj and starring Jayaram and Urvashi, released in theatres on June 5 and will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 10.

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