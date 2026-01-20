FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Viral Video: Greater Noida man drives sports car with child sitting on roof, gets arrested after outrage

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss, Delhi to bowl first against Mumbai

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

From thrilling crime dramas and emotional romances to documentaries and fantasy adventures, here’s a simple guide to the best OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5 and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

1.Him

Him
1

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 19

Genre: Horror, Sports, Thriller

Description: This football-based horror film stars Marlon Wayans as a legendary quarterback whose mentorship takes a dark turn. When an injured young player trains under him, things spiral into psychological terror filled with disturbing rituals and supernatural elements.

Advertisement

2.A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 19

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Description: Set a century before Game of Thrones, this light-hearted fantasy follows hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, who secretly belongs to the Targaryen royal family.

3.WWE: Unreal – Season 2

WWE: Unreal – Season 2
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 20

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Description: This season dives deeper into WWE’s backstage drama, spotlighting Seth Rollins’ shocking fake injury storyline and R-Truth’s emotional return. It offers rare access to writers’ rooms and behind-the-scenes decision-making.

4.Drops of God – Season 2

Drops of God – Season 2
4

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Release Date: January 21

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Description: The Emmy-winning series returns with a global quest to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine. Estranged siblings travel across continents, facing hidden rivalries and long-buried secrets.

TRENDING NOW

5.Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 21

Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Description: Elizabeth Smart narrates her own harrowing abduction story, sharing unseen footage and personal insights into survival, trauma and resilience.

6.Queer Eye – Season 10

Queer Eye – Season 10
6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 21

Genre: Reality, Lifestyle

Description: The Fab Five return for their final season, delivering emotional makeovers and heartfelt transformations while celebrating the show’s lasting legacy.

7.Steal

Steal
7

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: January 21

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Sophie Turner stars as a pension fund worker trapped in a massive financial heist involving 4 billion pounds. The series explores greed, desperation and hidden conspiracies.

8.Cheekatilo

Cheekatilo
8

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: January 23

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Sobhita Dhulipala plays a true crime podcaster investigating her intern’s death, only to uncover a terrifying serial killer operating for decades.

9.Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq
9

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 23

Genre: Romance, Drama

Description: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in this soulful love story set in 1990s Delhi, exploring choices between love, family and personal ambition.

10.Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Space Gen: Chandrayaan
10

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 23

Genre: Drama, Biographical

Description: This series traces ISRO scientists’ journey from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, focusing on resilience and belief.

11.Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein
11

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 23

Genre: Romance, Drama

Description: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are seen in this intense love story that explores heartbreak, war and destiny, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl
Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement