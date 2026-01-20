OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
1.Him
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 19
Genre: Horror, Sports, Thriller
Description: This football-based horror film stars Marlon Wayans as a legendary quarterback whose mentorship takes a dark turn. When an injured young player trains under him, things spiral into psychological terror filled with disturbing rituals and supernatural elements.
2.A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 19
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Description: Set a century before Game of Thrones, this light-hearted fantasy follows hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, who secretly belongs to the Targaryen royal family.
3.WWE: Unreal – Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 20
Genre: Documentary, Sports
Description: This season dives deeper into WWE’s backstage drama, spotlighting Seth Rollins’ shocking fake injury storyline and R-Truth’s emotional return. It offers rare access to writers’ rooms and behind-the-scenes decision-making.
4.Drops of God – Season 2
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Release Date: January 21
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Description: The Emmy-winning series returns with a global quest to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine. Estranged siblings travel across continents, facing hidden rivalries and long-buried secrets.
5.Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 21
Genre: Documentary, True Crime
Description: Elizabeth Smart narrates her own harrowing abduction story, sharing unseen footage and personal insights into survival, trauma and resilience.
6.Queer Eye – Season 10
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 21
Genre: Reality, Lifestyle
Description: The Fab Five return for their final season, delivering emotional makeovers and heartfelt transformations while celebrating the show’s lasting legacy.
7.Steal
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: January 21
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Description: Sophie Turner stars as a pension fund worker trapped in a massive financial heist involving 4 billion pounds. The series explores greed, desperation and hidden conspiracies.
8.Cheekatilo
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: January 23
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Description: Sobhita Dhulipala plays a true crime podcaster investigating her intern’s death, only to uncover a terrifying serial killer operating for decades.
9.Gustaakh Ishq
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 23
Genre: Romance, Drama
Description: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in this soulful love story set in 1990s Delhi, exploring choices between love, family and personal ambition.
10.Space Gen: Chandrayaan
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 23
Genre: Drama, Biographical
Description: This series traces ISRO scientists’ journey from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, focusing on resilience and belief.
11.Tere Ishq Mein
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 23
Genre: Romance, Drama
Description: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are seen in this intense love story that explores heartbreak, war and destiny, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa.