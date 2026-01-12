FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT releases this week (January 12-18, 2026) include Stranger Things documentary, Taskaree, The Rip, Hijack Season 2, and more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other platforms.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 12, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

1.One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 12, 2026

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Description: This documentary gives fans an emotional behind-the-scenes look at the making of Stranger Things 5. It captures the journey of the cast and creators as they prepare for the final chapter of the beloved series.

2.83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 12, 2026

Genre: Awards, Entertainment

Description: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards celebrate the best films and television shows of the year. Expect star-studded appearances, memorable speeches, stunning red-carpet moments, and fierce competition across categories.

3.Tell Me Lies – Season 3

Tell Me Lies – Season 3
3

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 13, 2026

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama

Description: The story follows Lucy and Stephen as secrets, lies, and betrayals resurface, pushing friendships and relationships into deeper chaos. Season 3 promises darker twists and emotional drama.

4.Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Starring Emraan Hashmi, this Indian crime thriller follows a sharp customs officer who takes on international smuggling networks at major airports, uncovering dangerous syndicates along the way.

5.Hijack – Season 2

Hijack – Season 2
5

Where to Watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Action, Thriller

Description: Season 2 raises the stakes as a new hijacking plot unfolds in Berlin’s underground tunnels, placing Sam Nelson in a tense and unfamiliar environment.

6.The Rip

The Rip
6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star as officers who stumble upon millions during a raid, forcing them to confront trust, loyalty, and moral choices over one dangerous night.

7.Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval
7

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Action, Thriller

Description: This Malayalam thriller stars Mammootty as a seasoned officer assisting in a complex investigation involving missing women and serial murders in early 2000s Kerala.

8.Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4
8

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Comedy

Description: The fourth instalment of the popular franchise follows three married friends searching for excitement, delivering adult humour and comic chaos.

