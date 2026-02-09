OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 09, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
1.Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
The main character of this Telugu family entertainment film is a security guard who leads a strict work life. He finds it difficult to keep the peace at home as he deals with difficulties at work. Comedy, touching family moments and action scenes are all balanced in the film.
2.Love Is Blind - Season 10
Season 10 of Love Is Blind carries on the well-liked reality experiment in which participants fall in love without ever meeting. Before meeting in person, participants use conversations to form emotional bonds. The season emphasises romance, miscommunications and the realities of relationships following engagement.
3.Kohrra - Season 2
Set in rural Punjab, Kohrra Season 2 is an engrossing crime thriller. The show tracks detectives as they solve a startling murder. It examines social concerns, personal hardships and the darker side of human nature in addition to thrilling storytelling.
4.Baby Girl
A newborn baby's unexplained disappearance serves as the basis for the gripping thriller Baby Girl. Emotional tension arises as secrets come to light as the investigation goes deeper. The film's intense emotional core and dramatic turns keep audiences interested.
5.The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring horror series comes to an end with this movie. Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators, take on a final, horrifying case involving sinister supernatural forces. The film brings the venerable horror series to a close by fusing emotion, terror and closure.