OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

Punjab horror: Law student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

Sumit Arora’s inspiring story: From struggling young writer to Bollywood success with Jawan, Border 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launc

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, Ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest OTT releases offer a mix of action, romance, crime, reality and horror. These titles deliver engaging stories, emotional moments and thrilling experiences across different platforms.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 09, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

1.Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
1

The main character of this Telugu family entertainment film is a security guard who leads a strict work life. He finds it difficult to keep the peace at home as he deals with difficulties at work. Comedy, touching family moments and action scenes are all balanced in the film.

Advertisement

2.Love Is Blind - Season 10

Love Is Blind - Season 10
2

Season 10 of Love Is Blind carries on the well-liked reality experiment in which participants fall in love without ever meeting. Before meeting in person, participants use conversations to form emotional bonds. The season emphasises romance, miscommunications and the realities of relationships following engagement.

3.Kohrra - Season 2

Kohrra - Season 2
3

Set in rural Punjab, Kohrra Season 2 is an engrossing crime thriller. The show tracks detectives as they solve a startling murder. It examines social concerns, personal hardships and the darker side of human nature in addition to thrilling storytelling.

4.Baby Girl

Baby Girl
4

A newborn baby's unexplained disappearance serves as the basis for the gripping thriller Baby Girl. Emotional tension arises as secrets come to light as the investigation goes deeper. The film's intense emotional core and dramatic turns keep audiences interested.

TRENDING NOW

5.The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites
5

The Conjuring horror series comes to an end with this movie. Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators, take on a final, horrifying case involving sinister supernatural forces. The film brings the venerable horror series to a close by fusing emotion, terror and closure.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launc
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in;
Punjab horror: Law student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera
Punjab horror: Law student kills classmate, later shoots self; watch video
Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch
Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement