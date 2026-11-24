ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 24, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
1.Drishyam 3
The third and final installment of Ajay Devgn's crime thriller franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he attempts to protect his family from another police investigation. With Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, joining the cast, the film promises another battle of wits and deception. Drishyam 3 premieres on Netflix on November 27.
2.Hanuman Ansh
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, this spiritual drama explores the life and transformation of Lakshminarayan, who went on to become the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, the film traces his journey through grief, faith and devotion. Hanuman Ansh will begin streaming on SonyLIV on November 27.
3.Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Headlined by Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the superhero adventure takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living alone in New York after everyone forgets his identity. As he develops strange new powers, he finds himself confronting a dangerous new threat. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will start streaming on Netflix on November 26.
4.Dhai Chaal
Starring Gagan Arora and Aadil Zafar Khan, the political drama series revolves around campus elections, student rivalries and the power struggles that shape college politics. The story follows Mayur Bhardwaj, who gets drawn into a fierce battle for campus power against his former mentor, Raghvendra Sharma. Dhai Chaal premieres on JioHotstar on November 27.
5.Supergirl
Featuring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the superhero adventure follows Supergirl on a journey across the galaxy after a ruthless bandit poisons her beloved dog Krypto and kills the father of a young girl named Ruthye, leading to Kara joining forces with Ruthye on a mission for revenge. Supergirl is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on November 26.