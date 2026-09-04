OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

3 . DC

3

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi lead this Tamil romantic action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film follows Devadas and Chandra as violence, betrayal and shifting loyalties pull them into a dangerous world. With excellent music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, DC starts streaming on Sun NXT from September 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.