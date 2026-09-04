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OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

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OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

The first weekend of September brings a packed OTT slate, with comedies action thrillers, regional films and reality television arriving across streaming platforms. From Dhamaal 4 and Gandhari on Netflix to DC, Unmadham and Bigg Boss 20, here are the titles to add to your watchlist this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Sep 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

1.Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4
1

The Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer brings the beloved comedy franchise back with another treasure hunt packed with chaos and slapstick humour. The Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal 4 begins streaming on September 4 on Netflix.

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2.Gandhari

Gandhari
2

Taapsee Pannu headlines this intense action-thriller as Bani, a mother who embarks on a dangerous mission after her daughter is kidnapped. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari premiered on September 3 on Netflix.

3.DC

DC
3

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi lead this Tamil romantic action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film follows Devadas and Chandra as violence, betrayal and shifting loyalties pull them into a dangerous world. With excellent music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, DC starts streaming on Sun NXT from September 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

4.Unmadham

Unmadham
4

Kunchacko Boban stars in this Malayalam psychological thriller about a police constable who reopens a long-forgotten case, only to encounter secrets that challenge his perception of reality. Directed by Kiran Das, Unmadham arrives on SonyLIV on September 4 with dubbed versions also available.

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5.Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20
5

Salman Khan returns as host for the landmark 20th season of the reality show, promising another round of controversies, rivalries and unpredictable house drama. Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with several television, reality and social media personalities expected in the house.

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