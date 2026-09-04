OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Sep 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
1.Dhamaal 4
The Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer brings the beloved comedy franchise back with another treasure hunt packed with chaos and slapstick humour. The Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal 4 begins streaming on September 4 on Netflix.
2.Gandhari
Taapsee Pannu headlines this intense action-thriller as Bani, a mother who embarks on a dangerous mission after her daughter is kidnapped. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari premiered on September 3 on Netflix.
3.DC
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi lead this Tamil romantic action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film follows Devadas and Chandra as violence, betrayal and shifting loyalties pull them into a dangerous world. With excellent music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, DC starts streaming on Sun NXT from September 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
4.Unmadham
Kunchacko Boban stars in this Malayalam psychological thriller about a police constable who reopens a long-forgotten case, only to encounter secrets that challenge his perception of reality. Directed by Kiran Das, Unmadham arrives on SonyLIV on September 4 with dubbed versions also available.
5.Bigg Boss 20
Salman Khan returns as host for the landmark 20th season of the reality show, promising another round of controversies, rivalries and unpredictable house drama. Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with several television, reality and social media personalities expected in the house.