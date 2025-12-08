OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms

FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 08, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
1.F1
Where to Watch: Apple TV
Release Date: December 12, 2025
IMDB Rating: 7.7
Genre: Sports, Drama
Description: Brad Pitt stars as an experienced racer returning to Formula 1 to train a young driver while rebuilding a struggling team. Real race footage, intense track action and emotional arcs make this a big sports drama event.
2.Single Papa
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: Streams this week
IMDB Rating: NA
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Description: A single father tries to balance work, parenting and self-doubt while building a safe home for his child.
3.Superman
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 11
IMDB Rating: 7.1
Genre: Superhero, Action
Description: James Gunn introduces a fresh take on Superman with David Corenswet leading the reboot. Expect action-packed scenes, emotional storytelling and a new DC universe start.
4.3 Roses Season 2
Where to Watch: aha video
Release Date: December 12
IMDB Rating: NA
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Description: Three women return with more personal conflicts, romantic chaos and family drama in a light-hearted Telugu series.
5.Saali Mohabbat
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 12
IMDB Rating: NA
Genre: Thriller
Description: Radhika Apte stars as a housewife linked to a murder case involving her husband and cousin, uncovering betrayal and secrets.