OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

3 . The Traitors Season 2

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Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of The Traitors brings together a fresh celebrity lineup for a high-stakes game of deception, strategy and betrayal. Contestants this season include Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui and several other popular personalities. The opening episodes have already delivered shocking eliminations and dramatic confrontations.

Streaming on: Prime Video Release date: First three episodes premiered on August 13 with new episodes dropping each Thursday