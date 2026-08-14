OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 14, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
1.Cocktail 2
One of the biggest OTT premieres of the week, Cocktail 2 is a romantic drama directed by Homi Adajania. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and revolves around a complicated love triangle filled with emotional twists and relationship conflicts.
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: August 14, 2026
2.Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Based on the heroic efforts of hospital staff during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a gripping drama headlined by Kangana Ranaut and helmed by Manoj Tapadia. The cast also includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak and Sayaji Shinde.
Streaming on: ZEE5 Release date: August 14, 2026
3.The Traitors Season 2
Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of The Traitors brings together a fresh celebrity lineup for a high-stakes game of deception, strategy and betrayal. Contestants this season include Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui and several other popular personalities. The opening episodes have already delivered shocking eliminations and dramatic confrontations.
Streaming on: Prime Video Release date: First three episodes premiered on August 13 with new episodes dropping each Thursday
4.Aakhri Sawal
Political thriller Aakhri Sawal explores themes of ideology, academic conflict and the pursuit of truth. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra.
Streaming on: Lionsgate Play Release date: August 13, 2026
5.Kattalan
Malayalam action thriller Kattalan arrives on OTT after its theatrical run earlier this year. Directed by Paul George, the film stars Antony Varghese, Sunil Varma, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish and Siddique.
Streaming on: ManoramaMAX Release date: August 13, 2026