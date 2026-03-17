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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details

Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar

It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here

As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'

Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar

Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against

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OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son

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ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

Suny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 and Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man are the major OTT releases this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 17, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

1.Border 2

Border 2
1

Led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 became a blockbuster upon its release in January. The Anurag Singh-directed war drama will start streaming on Netflix from March 20.

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2.Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
2

A continuation of the British television series Peaky Blinders, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is headlined by Cillian Murphy and helmed by Tom Harper. The crime drama will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

3.Jazz City

Jazz City
3

Set around the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Jazz City is created, written, and directed by Soumik Sen. The Bengali web series, centred around the eponymous jazz club, premieres on SonyLIV from March 19.

4.Chiraiya

Chiraiya
4

Headlined by Divya Dutta, Chiraiya raises important issue of marital rape. The web series, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Prasanna Bisht, and Siddharth Shaw, premieres on JioHotstar from March 20.

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5.Kasaragod Embassy

Kasaragod Embassy
5

The Malayalam thriller series Kasaragod Embassy will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 20. Directed by Atish M Nair, the seven-episode show centers on a high-stakes investigation into a fake passport racket.

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Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal
EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details
EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim
Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar
Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC rolls out list
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MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
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DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
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