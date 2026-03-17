OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 17, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
1.Border 2
Led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 became a blockbuster upon its release in January. The Anurag Singh-directed war drama will start streaming on Netflix from March 20.
2.Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
A continuation of the British television series Peaky Blinders, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is headlined by Cillian Murphy and helmed by Tom Harper. The crime drama will premiere on Netflix on March 20.
3.Jazz City
Set around the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Jazz City is created, written, and directed by Soumik Sen. The Bengali web series, centred around the eponymous jazz club, premieres on SonyLIV from March 19.
4.Chiraiya
Headlined by Divya Dutta, Chiraiya raises important issue of marital rape. The web series, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Prasanna Bisht, and Siddharth Shaw, premieres on JioHotstar from March 20.
5.Kasaragod Embassy
The Malayalam thriller series Kasaragod Embassy will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 20. Directed by Atish M Nair, the seven-episode show centers on a high-stakes investigation into a fake passport racket.