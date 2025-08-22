Twitter
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will start streaming from this week. Kajol's Maa and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu are the other major OTT releases this week.

Aman Wadhwa | Aug 22, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

1.Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19
1

Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is back. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on August 24 at 9 pm and its episodes will also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on the same day.

2.Maa

Maa
2

Headlined by Kajol, the mythological horror drama Maa flopped at the box office upon its release in June. The Vishal Furia directorial started streaming on Netflix on August 22.

3.Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu
3

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit dropped on Prime Video on August 20. The Telugu period action thriller, which starred Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, bombed at the box office last month.

4.Maareesan

Maareesan
4

The Tamil comedy thriller Maareesan, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, received positive reviews upon its theatrical release on July 25. The film began streaming on Netflix on August 22.

5.Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii
5

Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii was released on July 25 to mixed reviews. The film started streaming on Prime Video from August 22.

