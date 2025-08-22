OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 22, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
1.Bigg Boss 19
Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is back. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on August 24 at 9 pm and its episodes will also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on the same day.
2.Maa
Headlined by Kajol, the mythological horror drama Maa flopped at the box office upon its release in June. The Vishal Furia directorial started streaming on Netflix on August 22.
3.Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit dropped on Prime Video on August 20. The Telugu period action thriller, which starred Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, bombed at the box office last month.
4.Maareesan
The Tamil comedy thriller Maareesan, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, received positive reviews upon its theatrical release on July 25. The film began streaming on Netflix on August 22.
5.Thalaivan Thalaivii
Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii was released on July 25 to mixed reviews. The film started streaming on Prime Video from August 22.