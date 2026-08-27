OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

3 . Michael

3

Antoine Fuqua's Michael chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his transformation into one of the world’s biggest music icons. Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson makes his acting debut as the King of Pop, while the film recreates several defining moments from the singer's career.

Streaming on: The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar Release date: August 29, 2026