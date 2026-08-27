OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 27, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
1.Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari playing highly trained spies Sita and Durga. The action thriller stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist and also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir.
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: August 28, 2026
2.Bandar
Anurag Kashyap's Bandar centres on Samar Mehra, played by Bobby Deol, a fading television star whose life falls apart after he is accused of rape by a former partner. The crime drama features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, and Indrajith Sukumaran.
Streaming on: ZEE5 Release date: August 28, 2026
3.Michael
Antoine Fuqua's Michael chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his transformation into one of the world’s biggest music icons. Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson makes his acting debut as the King of Pop, while the film recreates several defining moments from the singer's career.
Streaming on: The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar Release date: August 29, 2026
4.Babita Singh Reporting
The investigative crime thriller follows suspended police officer Babita 'Baby' Singh, played by Nimisha Sajayan, who travels to her in-laws' home and finds herself drawn into a murder investigation after her childhood friend, played by Barun Sobti, is killed. Babita Singh Reporting is directed by Ambiecka Pandit.
Streaming on: Prime Video Release date: August 28, 2026
5.The Whisper Man
Based on Alex North's bestselling novel, The Whisper Man follows widowed crime writer Tom Kennedy after his eight-year-old son is abducted. He turns to his estranged father, a retired detective, and their investigation leads them to a decades-old serial-killer case. It stars Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan.
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: August 28, 2026