OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3): Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Apr 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
1.Glory - Netflix - May 1
Headlined by Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Sharma, the boxing drama Glory will premiere on Netflix on May 1. The crime thriller series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, and Yashpal Sharma.
2.The Kerala Story 2 - ZEE5 - May 1
Featuring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2 was released theatrically on February 27. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the controversial film will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 1.
3.Undekhi The Final Battle - SonyLIV - May 1
Undekhi: The Final Battle is the fourth and the final season of the much-loved crime thriller series. Focusing on the ultimate clash between Harsh Chhaya as Papaji and Surya Sharma as Rinku Atwal, the show will premiere on SonyLIV on May 1.
4.Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 - Prime Video - May 1
The highly-anticipated second season of Sapne Vs Everyone will start streaming on Prime Video from May 1. Ambrish Verma has written and directed the TVF show. Verma also headlines it, along with Paramvir Singh Cheema and Vijayant Kohli.
5.Biker - Netflix - May 1
Touted as India’s first-ever motocross movie, the Telugu-language sports drama Biker was released in the theatres on April 3. Headlined by Sharwanand and helmed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.