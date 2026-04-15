FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?

Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey’s Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts 4th World Homoeopathy Summit in London

Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video

Damini Rijhwani Is Bringing Clinical AI to India's Booming Aesthetic Medicine Market

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2026: Class 10 result declared; How to check marks on DigiLocker, Umang App, call and SMS

CBSE Class 10 results 2026 OUT: Check direct link, pass percentage, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja'

From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra-starrer dark comedy Toaster, crime drama Matka King headlined by Vijay Varma, and Anubhav Sinha's Taapsee Pannu-led courtroom drama Assi are the most awaited OTT releases this week (April 13-19, 2026).

Aman Wadhwa | Apr 15, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

1.Toaster - Netflix - April 15

Toaster - Netflix - April 15
1

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-led dark comedy thriller Toaster premieres on Netflix on April 15. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Seema Pahwa, and Upendra Limaye.

Advertisement

2.Assi - ZEE5 - April 17

Assi - ZEE5 - April 17
2

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and headlined by Taapsee Pannu, Assi released on February 20. Also featuring Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, the courtroom drama will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 17.

3.Matka King - Prime Video - April 17

Matka King - Prime Video - April 17
3

The intense crime drama Matka King premiered on Prime Video on April 17. Vijay Varma leads the Nagraj Manjule show with Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

4.Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix - April 16

Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix - April 16
4

Directed by Harish Shankar and led by Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh flopped upon its release on March 19. The action comedy, also starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, will start streaming on Netflix from April 16.

TRENDING NOW

5.Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu - JioHotstar - April 15

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu - JioHotstar - April 15
5

Starring Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, and Sidharth Bharathan, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu released in the cinemas on March 6. The Malayalam mystery time-loop thriller starts streaming on JioHotstar from April 15.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja'
From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home
From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee detai
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtr
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement