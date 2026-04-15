OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Apr 15, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
1.Toaster - Netflix - April 15
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-led dark comedy thriller Toaster premieres on Netflix on April 15. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Seema Pahwa, and Upendra Limaye.
2.Assi - ZEE5 - April 17
Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and headlined by Taapsee Pannu, Assi released on February 20. Also featuring Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, the courtroom drama will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 17.
3.Matka King - Prime Video - April 17
The intense crime drama Matka King premiered on Prime Video on April 17. Vijay Varma leads the Nagraj Manjule show with Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.
4.Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Netflix - April 16
Directed by Harish Shankar and led by Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh flopped upon its release on March 19. The action comedy, also starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, will start streaming on Netflix from April 16.
5.Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu - JioHotstar - April 15
Starring Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, and Sidharth Bharathan, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu released in the cinemas on March 6. The Malayalam mystery time-loop thriller starts streaming on JioHotstar from April 15.