OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Explore OTT releases from January 5 to 11, 2026. Check out the latest movies and web series streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

1.His & Hers

His & Hers
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 8, 2026

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Description: Based on Alice Feeney’s novel, this limited series follows a shocking murder case that pulls two estranged spouses into a tense psychological battle, blending crime investigation with personal redemption.

Advertisement

2.Weapons

Weapons
2

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 8, 2026

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Description: This unsettling horror film explores the sudden disappearance of 17 schoolchildren on the same night, leaving an entire town searching for answers.

3.Alpha Males – Season 4

Alpha Males – Season 4
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Description: The Spanish series returns with fresh episodes focusing on modern masculinity, friendship, and changing social roles in a tech-driven world.

4.People We Meet on Vacation

People We Meet on Vacation
4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Description: Adapted from Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this feel-good romantic film follows two close friends who begin to question whether their bond could turn into love.

TRENDING NOW

5.De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Description: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as a couple navigating family expectations and cultural clashes, with R. Madhavan adding a new twist to the story.

6.Balti

Balti
6

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 10, 2026

Genre: Sports, Action

Description: A gripping Malayalam-Tamil sports drama about kabaddi players whose loyalty and brotherhood are tested by rivalry and conflict.

7.A Thousand Blows – Season 2

A Thousand Blows – Season 2
7

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 10, 2026

Genre: Historical, Crime

Description: The series continues the story of an all-female crime gang navigating power struggles in London’s brutal boxing underworld.

8.The Pitt – Season 2

The Pitt – Season 2
8

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 10, 2026

Genre: Medical Drama

Description: Set during a hectic holiday weekend, the new season dives deeper into the emotional and professional challenges faced by emergency room doctors.

9.Freedom at Midnight – Season 2

Freedom at Midnight – Season 2
9

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: January 11, 2026

Genre: Historical Drama

Description: This season focuses on post-independence India, highlighting the political struggles and decisions that shaped the nation’s early years.

10.Mask

Mask
10

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: January 11, 2026

Genre: Action, Thriller

Description: A fast-paced Tamil thriller where a corrupt private detective gets caught in a dangerous heist involving a mysterious masked gang.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode 9
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement