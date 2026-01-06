OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
1.His & Hers
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 8, 2026
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Description: Based on Alice Feeney’s novel, this limited series follows a shocking murder case that pulls two estranged spouses into a tense psychological battle, blending crime investigation with personal redemption.
2.Weapons
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 8, 2026
Genre: Horror, Mystery
Description: This unsettling horror film explores the sudden disappearance of 17 schoolchildren on the same night, leaving an entire town searching for answers.
3.Alpha Males – Season 4
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Description: The Spanish series returns with fresh episodes focusing on modern masculinity, friendship, and changing social roles in a tech-driven world.
4.People We Meet on Vacation
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Description: Adapted from Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this feel-good romantic film follows two close friends who begin to question whether their bond could turn into love.
5.De De Pyaar De 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Description: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as a couple navigating family expectations and cultural clashes, with R. Madhavan adding a new twist to the story.
6.Balti
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 10, 2026
Genre: Sports, Action
Description: A gripping Malayalam-Tamil sports drama about kabaddi players whose loyalty and brotherhood are tested by rivalry and conflict.
7.A Thousand Blows – Season 2
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 10, 2026
Genre: Historical, Crime
Description: The series continues the story of an all-female crime gang navigating power struggles in London’s brutal boxing underworld.
8.The Pitt – Season 2
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 10, 2026
Genre: Medical Drama
Description: Set during a hectic holiday weekend, the new season dives deeper into the emotional and professional challenges faced by emergency room doctors.
9.Freedom at Midnight – Season 2
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: January 11, 2026
Genre: Historical Drama
Description: This season focuses on post-independence India, highlighting the political struggles and decisions that shaped the nation’s early years.
10.Mask
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: January 11, 2026
Genre: Action, Thriller
Description: A fast-paced Tamil thriller where a corrupt private detective gets caught in a dangerous heist involving a mysterious masked gang.