OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

1 . Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2

1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 31, 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama

Description: The final chapter of Netflix’s iconic series arrives on New Year’s Eve. Eleven and her friends face their biggest challenge yet as they try to stop Vecna from reshaping the world through the Upside Down. While Max has returned to the real world, her escape has enraged Vecna, putting more lives at risk.