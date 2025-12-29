FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

Looking for new releases this week? From the finale of Stranger Things to new movies and series, here’s a simple guide to the latest OTT releases streaming between December 29 and January 4.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 29, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

1.Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2

Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 31, 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama

Description: The final chapter of Netflix’s iconic series arrives on New Year’s Eve. Eleven and her friends face their biggest challenge yet as they try to stop Vecna from reshaping the world through the Upside Down. While Max has returned to the real world, her escape has enraged Vecna, putting more lives at risk.

2.Haq

Haq
2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 2, 2026

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Drama, Social Issues

Description: After a successful theatrical run, Haq makes its OTT debut. The film follows Shazia Bano, played by Yami Gautam, who fights for justice after her husband abandons her and their children using triple talaq.

3.The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Medical Drama

Description: The popular medical drama follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a gifted young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. As he joins a top hospital in California, his exceptional medical skills save lives, but his social struggles create challenges with colleagues.

4.Eko

Eko
4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 31, 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Description: This Malayalam thriller revolves around the disappearance of Kuriachan, a dog breeder with a mysterious past. As his wife and caretaker search for answers, they uncover dark secrets involving exotic dogs, hidden connections, and his links to the Navy.

5.Love From 9 to 5

Love From 9 to 5
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026

IMDb Rating: not yet

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Description: This light-hearted rom-com tells the story of Graciela, a hardworking employee, and Matteo, the charming son of her company’s owner. After a one-night stand, their lives get complicated when they realise they are competing for the same CEO position at a major fashion company.

6.Follow My Voice

Follow My Voice
6

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 2, 2026

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Teen Drama, Romance

Description: A Spanish series that focuses on Klara, a teenager dealing with mental health struggles that keep her confined at home. Her life takes a turn when she forms a connection with an unseen radio host, offering comfort, hope, and emotional healing.

7.My Korean Boyfriend

My Korean Boyfriend
7

Where to Watch: Netflix\

Release Date: January 1, 2026

IMDb Rating: not yet

Genre: Reality, Documentary

Description: This series explores cross-cultural relationships as five Brazilian women travel to Seoul to meet their Korean partners.

