OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 29, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
1.Stranger Things 5 – Volume 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 31, 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Description: The final chapter of Netflix’s iconic series arrives on New Year’s Eve. Eleven and her friends face their biggest challenge yet as they try to stop Vecna from reshaping the world through the Upside Down. While Max has returned to the real world, her escape has enraged Vecna, putting more lives at risk.
2.Haq
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 2, 2026
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Genre: Drama, Social Issues
Description: After a successful theatrical run, Haq makes its OTT debut. The film follows Shazia Bano, played by Yami Gautam, who fights for justice after her husband abandons her and their children using triple talaq.
3.The Good Doctor
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2026
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Medical Drama
Description: The popular medical drama follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a gifted young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. As he joins a top hospital in California, his exceptional medical skills save lives, but his social struggles create challenges with colleagues.
4.Eko
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 31, 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Description: This Malayalam thriller revolves around the disappearance of Kuriachan, a dog breeder with a mysterious past. As his wife and caretaker search for answers, they uncover dark secrets involving exotic dogs, hidden connections, and his links to the Navy.
5.Love From 9 to 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2026
IMDb Rating: not yet
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Description: This light-hearted rom-com tells the story of Graciela, a hardworking employee, and Matteo, the charming son of her company’s owner. After a one-night stand, their lives get complicated when they realise they are competing for the same CEO position at a major fashion company.
6.Follow My Voice
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 2, 2026
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Genre: Teen Drama, Romance
Description: A Spanish series that focuses on Klara, a teenager dealing with mental health struggles that keep her confined at home. Her life takes a turn when she forms a connection with an unseen radio host, offering comfort, hope, and emotional healing.
7.My Korean Boyfriend
Where to Watch: Netflix\
Release Date: January 1, 2026
IMDb Rating: not yet
Genre: Reality, Documentary
Description: This series explores cross-cultural relationships as five Brazilian women travel to Seoul to meet their Korean partners.