OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH

Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January 15, counting of votes on...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...

Will 4-day work week be the new norm in India? This is what Labour Ministry says; know wage rate, compensation, more

What is G RAM G bill? Centre proposes new law to replace MGNREGA; 5 key things to know

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move, in talks to acquire stake in Rs 668 crore company to take on Tata, it is...

Who is Subhashree Ganguly? Bengali star actress getting massively trolled for pic with Lionel Messi amid Kolkata fiasco, is married to famous director-turned-MLA

Who is Rodrigo De Paul? Argentine footballer who is in India along with Lionel Messi

Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of Rob Reiner suspected of murdering him, Michele

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog | WATCH

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

This week features major releases like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Emily in Paris Season 5, and new seasons of popular Indian shows. Viewers can explore fresh stories across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 15, 2025, 02:32 PM IST

1.Thamma

Thamma
1

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: December 16

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Horror

Format: Film

Description: Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, supported by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. As part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Advertisement

2.Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 16

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Genre: Romantic Drama

Format: Film

Description: Directed by Milap Zaveri, this film explores intense emotions and passionate love. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa bring a heartfelt love story to life, focusing on obsession, sacrifice, and devotion.

3.Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris Season 5
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 18

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Format: Web Series

Description: Emily returns with new adventures in Paris. Season 5 continues the journey of Emily Cooper as she balances career ambitions, friendships, and complicated relationships in the City of Love.

4.Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Four More Shots Please! Season 4
4

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: December 19

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Format: Web Series

Description: The popular women-centric series featuring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo, the show continues to explore modern relationships and personal growth with honesty and humour.

TRENDING NOW

5.Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19

IMDB Rating: Not yet rated

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Format: Film

Description: This gripping crime thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte. The story dives deep into a complex murder investigation filled with secrets, layered characters, and unexpected twists.

6.Nayanam

Nayanam
6

Where to Watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Release Date: December 19

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Format: Web Series

Description: This Telugu thriller revolves around the hidden dark secrets. With a gripping storyline and intense performances.

7.The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4
7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 20

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Genre: Comedy, Talk Show

Format: Web Series

Description: Kapil Sharma returns with his trademark humour, celebrity guests, and entertaining sketches. Season 4 promises laughter-filled weekends and light-hearted fun for the entire family.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele
Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of Rob Reiner suspected of murdering him, Michele
Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH
Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog | WATCH
Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January 15, counting of votes on...
Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...
Will 4-day work week be the new norm in India? This is what Labour Ministry says; know wage rate, compensation, more
Will 4-day work week be the new norm in India? This is what Labour Ministry says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement