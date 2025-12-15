OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 15, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
1.Thamma
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: December 16
IMDB Rating: 6.2
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Horror
Format: Film
Description: Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, supported by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. As part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
2.Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 16
IMDB Rating: 5.4
Genre: Romantic Drama
Format: Film
Description: Directed by Milap Zaveri, this film explores intense emotions and passionate love. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa bring a heartfelt love story to life, focusing on obsession, sacrifice, and devotion.
3.Emily in Paris Season 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 18
IMDB Rating: 6.8
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama
Format: Web Series
Description: Emily returns with new adventures in Paris. Season 5 continues the journey of Emily Cooper as she balances career ambitions, friendships, and complicated relationships in the City of Love.
4.Four More Shots Please! Season 4
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: December 19
IMDB Rating: 5.6
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Format: Web Series
Description: The popular women-centric series featuring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo, the show continues to explore modern relationships and personal growth with honesty and humour.
5.Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19
IMDB Rating: Not yet rated
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Format: Film
Description: This gripping crime thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte. The story dives deep into a complex murder investigation filled with secrets, layered characters, and unexpected twists.
6.Nayanam
Where to Watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Release Date: December 19
IMDB Rating: 5.7
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Format: Web Series
Description: This Telugu thriller revolves around the hidden dark secrets. With a gripping storyline and intense performances.
7.The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 20
IMDB Rating: 6.4
Genre: Comedy, Talk Show
Format: Web Series
Description: Kapil Sharma returns with his trademark humour, celebrity guests, and entertaining sketches. Season 4 promises laughter-filled weekends and light-hearted fun for the entire family.