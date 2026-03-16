Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

4 . Where Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are

4

The couple attended the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Although neither of them was nominated this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Oscars stage as a presenter, marking her appearance at the prestigious event nearly a decade after her first time presenting in 2016.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene, periods stigmas, calls him...