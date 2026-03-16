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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s glamorous white gown to Nick Jonas’s classic black tuxedo, the couple impressed with their coordinated style and charm at the 98th Academy Awards. Their appearance highlighted elegance, romance and timeless red-carpet fashion.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 09:37 AM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
1

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet together at the Oscars 2026, 98th Academy Awards, sharing sweet moments while posing for photos. The couple looked elegant and comfortable together, making their appearance feel like a glamorous date night.

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2.What Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore

What Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore
2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a custom Dior couture gown at the 98th Academy Awards. The dress was inspired by a couture look from designer Jonathan Anderson and featured soft, flowing volume with a snatched waist, creating an elegant silhouette. The gown also included a striking organza boa flower-inspired trim with detailed couture embroidery. She completed the look with dazzling pieces from Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery collection, adding extra sparkle to her red-carpet appearance.

3.What Nick Jonas wore

What Nick Jonas wore
3

Nick Jonas complemented his wife’s look with a classic black tuxedo, paired with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie. The singer-actor looked sharp and sophisticated, perfectly matching the elegance of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s outfit as they posed together on the red carpet.

4.Where Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are

Where Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are
4

The couple attended the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Although neither of them was nominated this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Oscars stage as a presenter, marking her appearance at the prestigious event nearly a decade after her first time presenting in 2016.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene, periods stigmas, calls him...

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5.Netizens’ reaction

Netizens’ reaction
5

Netizens praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as a stunning, beautiful couple, with many saying, 'Come on, my Queen, you rock!' Fans loved Priyanka’s hair and makeup on point, though some felt her dress and shoes were a miss this time. Overall, the couple created a lot of buzz on social media.

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