Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'

The 95th Annual Oscars began at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on early Monday morning on March 13, 2023. Jimmy Kimmel, a comedian, is presenting the star-studded ceremony for the third time, which honours the best cinematic performances of the year. Nonetheless, the A-listers walk the Oscars red carpet in their finest evening dress and best beauty looks before the awards are presented on stage. After all, one of the most popular red carpets in the world is the one for the Academy Awards. Attendees are encouraged to arrive dressed spectacularly and glamorously. Let’s check out the gorgeous outfits worn by celebrities this year for Oscars 2023.
1. Rihanna
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Semi-sheer fabric, a bustier in the form of leather, and a skirt with slits at the thigh were all features of Rihanna's black Alaia dress. A lengthy train gave the outfit more drama.
2. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. The Pathaan actress chose a lovely black outfit and priceless jewellery to keep things elegant. As she hit the red carpet in a mermaid-style gown, she was a sight to behold. Diamond jewellery and black gloves by Deepika elevated the appearance.
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. She wore a black Versace gown with a lowered waist that flowed into a wide skirt and a semi-sheer corset bodice. Only a few days before the Oscars, the dress had its runway premiere at Versace.
4. Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Buckley's dress included a semi-sheer corset with sparkling accents. It also had a floor-length skirt and puffy sleeves.
5. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. The entire silver Louis Vuitton gown worn by Hudson sparkled. It featured a beautiful train and sleeves that were off-the-shoulder.
6. Keleigh Sperry
Keleigh Sperry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. She wore a strapless, glittery silver dress with ruching on the bodice and a slit on the skirt to enhance the style.
7. Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Berry donned a white Tamara Ralph dress with a thigh-high slit and a daring cutaway on the bodice. The halter neckline and slit of the gown were both decorated with a row of flowers.