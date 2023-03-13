Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'

The 95th Annual Oscars began at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on early Monday morning on March 13, 2023. Jimmy Kimmel, a comedian, is presenting the star-studded ceremony for the third time, which honours the best cinematic performances of the year. Nonetheless, the A-listers walk the Oscars red carpet in their finest evening dress and best beauty looks before the awards are presented on stage. After all, one of the most popular red carpets in the world is the one for the Academy Awards. Attendees are encouraged to arrive dressed spectacularly and glamorously. Let’s check out the gorgeous outfits worn by celebrities this year for Oscars 2023.