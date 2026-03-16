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Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, highlights audience's changing preferences: 'I did some social films, now it's time for...'

Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, notes audience's changing choices

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, amid US-Iran conflict, superstar wishes 'may war rest in peace', leaves netizens confused

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, title change confuse netizens

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Full list of winners across Assam, Chhattisgarh,Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Full list of winners announced

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Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson

India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...

India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...

Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0, know about his education, family, career

Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0

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Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood’s top talents, from Michael B. Jordan to Paul Thomas Anderson and more Oscar winners of 2026, continue to shine with award-winning performances, groundbreaking films and critically acclaimed projects.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

1.Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan
1

Michael B. Jordan is an award-winning American actor and producer, known for Creed and Black Panther. In 2026, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his dual role in Sinners, praised for his intense and layered performance.

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2.Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley
2

Jessie Buckley is an Irish actor and singer, acclaimed for both screen and stage performances. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2026 for Hamnet, a Shakespearean family drama, highlighting her versatility and emotional depth.

3.Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson
3

Paul Thomas Anderson is a legendary director and screenwriter known for films like There Will Be Blood and Liquorice Pizza. He won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars (2026) for One Battle After Another, a politically charged thriller praised for its ensemble cast.

4.Amy Madigan

Amy Madigan
4

Amy Madigan is a veteran American actress with decades of film and theatre experience. In 2026, she won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons, a horror drama where her role as Aunt Gladys received critical acclaim.

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5.Ludwig Goransson

Ludwig Goransson
5

Ludwig Goransson is a Swedish composer and music producer, known for Black Panther, Tenet and Oppenheimer. He won the Oscar for Best Original Score (2026) for Sinners, blending multiple musical styles to elevate the film’s atmosphere.

6.Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
6

Joshua Seftel (director) and Conall Jones (producer) are Emmy and Oscar-nominated documentary filmmakers. They recently worked on Stranger at the Gate and All The Empty Rooms (2025), highlighting real-life stories with sensitivity and depth.

Also read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

7.Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler
7

Ryan Coogler is a celebrated American director, producer, and screenwriter, known for Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. In 2026, he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, cementing his reputation for socially conscious, genre-blending storytelling.

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Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, highlights audience's changing preferences: 'I did some social films, now it's time for...'
Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, notes audience's changing choices
Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, amid US-Iran conflict, superstar wishes 'may war rest in peace', leaves netizens confused
Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, title change confuse netizens
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Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
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