Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
1.Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan is an award-winning American actor and producer, known for Creed and Black Panther. In 2026, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his dual role in Sinners, praised for his intense and layered performance.
2.Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley is an Irish actor and singer, acclaimed for both screen and stage performances. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2026 for Hamnet, a Shakespearean family drama, highlighting her versatility and emotional depth.
3.Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson is a legendary director and screenwriter known for films like There Will Be Blood and Liquorice Pizza. He won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars (2026) for One Battle After Another, a politically charged thriller praised for its ensemble cast.
4.Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan is a veteran American actress with decades of film and theatre experience. In 2026, she won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons, a horror drama where her role as Aunt Gladys received critical acclaim.
5.Ludwig Goransson
Ludwig Goransson is a Swedish composer and music producer, known for Black Panther, Tenet and Oppenheimer. He won the Oscar for Best Original Score (2026) for Sinners, blending multiple musical styles to elevate the film’s atmosphere.
6.Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Joshua Seftel (director) and Conall Jones (producer) are Emmy and Oscar-nominated documentary filmmakers. They recently worked on Stranger at the Gate and All The Empty Rooms (2025), highlighting real-life stories with sensitivity and depth.
Also read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here
7.Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler is a celebrated American director, producer, and screenwriter, known for Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. In 2026, he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, cementing his reputation for socially conscious, genre-blending storytelling.