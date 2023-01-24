Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award

After RRR’s enigmatic song Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar 2023 nomination, here are some Indian winners of the Academy Awards over the years.

Just a few days after bagging a Golden Globes 2023 award, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history once again by becoming the first-ever Indian feature film to secure an Oscar nomination outside the Best International Feature Film category.

RRR’s energetic song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, making the country proud. While the nominations were announced on Tuesday evening, the Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

While the nation is anxiously waiting for the Oscars 2023 ceremony with their hopes high for Naatu Naatu’s win, here are some of the Indian artists who ended up winning an Academy Award in the past.

Indian Oscar winners in the past