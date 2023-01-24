Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award

After RRR’s enigmatic song Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar 2023 nomination, here are some Indian winners of the Academy Awards over the years.
Just a few days after bagging a Golden Globes 2023 award, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history once again by becoming the first-ever Indian feature film to secure an Oscar nomination outside the Best International Feature Film category.
RRR’s energetic song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, making the country proud. While the nominations were announced on Tuesday evening, the Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
While the nation is anxiously waiting for the Oscars 2023 ceremony with their hopes high for Naatu Naatu’s win, here are some of the Indian artists who ended up winning an Academy Award in the past.
Indian Oscar winners in the past
1. Bhanu Athaiya for Gandhi
Bhanu Athaiya was awarded an Oscar all way back in 1983 in the Best Costume Design category for her work in the movie Gandhi. She has also worked in other iconic movies like Swades and Pyaasa. (Photo - Getty)
2. Resul Pokutty for Slumdog Millionaire
Resul Pokutty was one of the three joint awardees in the Best Sound Mixing category at Oscars 2008 for their work in the legendary movie Slumdog Millionaire. (File photo)
3. Satyajit Ray’s Honorary Award
Satyajit Ray is considered to be one of the best filmmakers in the country and was honoured during the Oscars decades ago. Satyajit Ray was awarded the Academy Honorary Award in 1992 for his immense contribution to cinema. (File photo)
4. Gulzar for Slumdog Millionaire
Alongside AR Rahman, Gulzar received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for his lyrics in the song Jai Ho, which became immensely popular after the release of the movie Slumdog Millionaire. (File photo)
5. AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire
AR Rahman created history by becoming the first Indian to win two Oscar awards, both for his works in the movie Slumdog Millionaire. He got two Academy Awards that year – Best Original Song and Best Original Score. (File photo)