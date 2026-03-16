Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

4 . Where they are

4

The couple attended the prestigious Academy Awards 2026, one of the biggest events in global cinema. The Oscars ceremony is held annually in Los Angeles, bringing together celebrities, filmmakers and global personalities.

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