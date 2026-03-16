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Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

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Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

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Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal made a stylish appearance together at the prestigious Academy Awards 2026, attracting attention with their elegant red carpet look.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

1.Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose together

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose together
1

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal looked elegant as they posed together on the red carpet at the Academy Awards 2026. The couple stood side-by-side, smiling for the cameras and showcasing a sophisticated and stylish appearance.

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2.What Isha Ambani wore

What Isha Ambani wore
2

For the Academy Awards 2026, Isha Ambani wore a strapless gown with delicate floral embroidery. She paired the outfit with a black choker necklace and matching earrings, completing the look with subtle makeup and a sleek hairstyle.

3.What Anand Piramal wore

What Anand Piramal wore
3

Anand Piramal opted for a formal tuxedo with a patterned jacket, white shirt, and black bow tie at the Academy Awards 2026. His look was classic and polished, perfectly complementing Isha’s glamorous outfit.

4.Where they are

Where they are
4

The couple attended the prestigious Academy Awards 2026, one of the biggest events in global cinema. The Oscars ceremony is held annually in Los Angeles, bringing together celebrities, filmmakers and global personalities.

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5.Their elegant red carpet moment

Their elegant red carpet moment
5

Their appearance at the Academy Awards 2026 highlighted the growing presence of Indian business and cultural figures on global platforms. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal impressed many with their stylish red-carpet moment.

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