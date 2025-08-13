Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
1.AP Dhillon’s sleek all-black look
AP Dhillon brought effortless cool to the party in a black embroidered jacket over a monochrome base, paired with chunky black shoes. His minimal silver chain added a luxe streetwear vibe, perfectly complementing Mercii’s chic ambience.
2.Khushi Kapoor and Orry’s bold party fits
Khushi Kapoor stunned in a sleek black bodysuit with blue denim, keeping her style understated yet chic. Orry turned heads in a vibrant pink fitted tee with contrast piping, distressed jeans, and a leopard-print studded belt.
3.Kartik Aaryan keeps it rugged and casual
Kartik Aaryan opted for an olive green shirt with a suede jacket, paired with dark denim. His relaxed, rugged look reflected his easy-going charm, fitting right into the electric party vibe.
4.Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Rasha Thadani
Ibrahim Ali Khan rocked casual cool with a light blue tee, while Veer Pahariya chose a sleek black fit. Rasha Thadani stunned in a black cut-out dress, exuding glamour that matched Mercii’s luxe party aesthetic.
5.Orry’s pink statement and party moments
Orry’s hot-pink top with contrasting yellow seams became one of the night’s standout style moments, captured in multiple party selfies with friends including Vedang Raina. His fearless style embodied the playful, fashion-forward spirit of the Mercii x Sexy Beach nights.