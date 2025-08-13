Twitter
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

ENTERTAINMENT

Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS

Mercii in Bandra teams up with Sexy Beach Entertainment for high-energy late-night parties. Stars like Khushi Kapoor, Orry, Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya and more were spotted dancing the night away in stunning party-ready looks.

Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

1.AP Dhillon’s sleek all-black look

AP Dhillon’s sleek all-black look
1

AP Dhillon brought effortless cool to the party in a black embroidered jacket over a monochrome base, paired with chunky black shoes. His minimal silver chain added a luxe streetwear vibe, perfectly complementing Mercii’s chic ambience.

2.Khushi Kapoor and Orry’s bold party fits

Khushi Kapoor and Orry’s bold party fits
2

Khushi Kapoor stunned in a sleek black bodysuit with blue denim, keeping her style understated yet chic. Orry turned heads in a vibrant pink fitted tee with contrast piping, distressed jeans, and a leopard-print studded belt.

3.Kartik Aaryan keeps it rugged and casual

Kartik Aaryan keeps it rugged and casual
3

Kartik Aaryan opted for an olive green shirt with a suede jacket, paired with dark denim. His relaxed, rugged look reflected his easy-going charm, fitting right into the electric party vibe.

4.Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Rasha Thadani

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Rasha Thadani
4

Ibrahim Ali Khan rocked casual cool with a light blue tee, while Veer Pahariya chose a sleek black fit. Rasha Thadani stunned in a black cut-out dress, exuding glamour that matched Mercii’s luxe party aesthetic.

TRENDING NOW

5.Orry’s pink statement and party moments

Orry’s pink statement and party moments
5

Orry’s hot-pink top with contrasting yellow seams became one of the night’s standout style moments, captured in multiple party selfies with friends including Vedang Raina. His fearless style embodied the playful, fashion-forward spirit of the Mercii x Sexy Beach nights.

