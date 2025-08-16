On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits
Monica Singh | Aug 16, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
1.Kisna
Kisna movie portrays the Krishna and Radha’s essence through a story of love, sacrifice, and devotion. Set during India’s freedom struggle, it follows Kisna’s bond with a British woman amidst historical turmoil.
2.Lagaan
Lagaan is more than a sports drama; it’s a love story where Bhuvan and Gauri’s bond, like Krishna and Radha, symbolises love, courage, and the fight against injustice.
3.Tere Naam
In Tere Naam, Radhe’s character reflects Lord Krishna, showing a selfless love that rises above struggles and societal norms.
4.Bajirao Mastani
The love triangle in Bajirao Mastani reflects the depth of Krishna and Radha’s bond, showing passion, sacrifice, and emotional struggles.
5.Prem Ratan Dhayo Payo
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, though not a direct portrayal, reflects the essence of Radha-Krishna’s love through a royal prince and a commoner’s story.
