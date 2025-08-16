Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits

Railways’ Big Update: Passengers can now book Vande Bharat train tickets online even 15 minutes before departure, know how

KBC 17: Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, Prerna Deosthalee create history, win whopping Rs...

From Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: Bollywood celebs embracing vegetarian diets for fitness

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Moments of cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar caught on camera, video shows flash floods sweeping away homes, shops, WATCH

Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

Meet woman, farmer's daughter who left law studies to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., won hearts at her wedding due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link THESE 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts

From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi: Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits

Famous TV stars who went through heartbreaking splits

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

Radha and Krishna’s eternal love has been a timeless inspiration for Bollywood. These five enchanting movies capture their divine bond, weaving devotion and romance into stories that reflect love beyond time, traditions, and worldly boundaries, leaving audiences with a sense of spiritual bliss.

Monica Singh | Aug 16, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

1.Kisna

Kisna
1

Kisna movie portrays the Krishna and Radha’s essence through a story of love, sacrifice, and devotion. Set during India’s freedom struggle, it follows Kisna’s bond with a British woman amidst historical turmoil.

Advertisement

2.Lagaan

Lagaan
2

Lagaan is more than a sports drama; it’s a love story where Bhuvan and Gauri’s bond, like Krishna and Radha, symbolises love, courage, and the fight against injustice.

3.Tere Naam

Tere Naam
3

In Tere Naam, Radhe’s character reflects Lord Krishna, showing a selfless love that rises above struggles and societal norms.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

4.Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani
4

The love triangle in Bajirao Mastani reflects the depth of Krishna and Radha’s bond, showing passion, sacrifice, and emotional struggles.

TRENDING NOW

5.Prem Ratan Dhayo Payo

Prem Ratan Dhayo Payo
5

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, though not a direct portrayal, reflects the essence of Radha-Krishna’s love through a royal prince and a commoner’s story.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...
Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, busines
From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed
From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's histor
Independence Day 2025: Why does India hoist national flag on August 15 and unfurl it on Republic Day?
Why India hoists flag on Independence Day and unfurls it on Republic Day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE