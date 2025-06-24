1 . Om Shanti Om

In the coming two years, Om Shanti Om will complete two decades of its release. After an impressive 18 years too, Arjun Rampal's role as Mukesh 'Mike' Mehra is still iconic and continues to be celebrated even today. It'd be safe to say that Arjun introduced a new villain, who does not rely on bloodshed and wars. Not many know that Arjun Rampal refused to do the role, calling it 'too evil', but later he delivered a role that emerged as iconic and classic.