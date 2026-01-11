FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tie the knot in a dreamy white wedding. From romantic vows to emotional family moments, see fairytale wedding pictures here.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 11, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

1.Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon
1

Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon have officially begun their forever journey with a breathtaking white wedding that feels straight out of a fairytale. 

 

2.Share wedding post on social media

Share wedding post on social media
2

The couple shared a collaborative post on social media with the heartfelt caption, 'I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever…', giving fans an intimate glimpse into their magical day. Set against an elegant backdrop, the wedding beautifully blended timeless Christian traditions with modern romance, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings.

 

3.A dreamy white wedding unfolds

A dreamy white wedding unfolds
3

The first few pictures capture Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben under a stunning floral arch, dressed in coordinated white ensembles. Nupur looks radiant in an off-shoulder lace wedding gown paired with a classic veil, while Stebin complements her in a crisp white suit with a bow tie. One image shows the couple sharing a special moment as colourful celebratory smoke fills the sky behind them. 

4.Black-and-white close-up

Black-and-white close-up
4

Another black-and-white close-up highlights a deeply emotional moment, with Stebin gently kissing Nupur on the forehead. The frame reflects calm, love and quiet promise, showing the softer, intimate side of the celebration. 

 

    5.Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’

    Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’
    5

    In another picture, the couple is seen locked in a romantic dip-kiss, surrounded by cascading white florals, perfectly capturing the fairytale mood of the wedding.

     

    6.Family moments steal the spotlight

    Family moments steal the spotlight
    6

    One of the most emotional images from the set shows Nupur Sanon walking down the aisle with her father. Dressed in white, the father-daughter duo walks gracefully, making this frame especially touching for fans.

    7.Nupur and Stebin with actor Kriti Sanon

    Nupur and Stebin with actor Kriti Sanon
    7

    In the final image, the celebration turns joyous and playful. Nupur’s sister, actor Kriti Sanon, is seen alongside the newlyweds, surrounded by bridesmaids dressed in matching teal gowns. The group cheers and celebrates as bouquets fly into the air, capturing pure happiness and shared excitement.

