Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
1.Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben
Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted their grand Mumbai reception, marking their first major appearance as husband and wife. The evening felt nothing short of a Bollywood gala, with celebrities, cameras, and couture coming together under one roof.
2.A reception straight out of Bollywood
The Mumbai reception had all the elements of a red-carpet event. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Orry, and several other familiar faces arrived to congratulate the couple.
3.Nupur Sanon’s modern bridal moment
For her reception look, bride Nupur Sanon chose to wear a striking red sequinned gown. The strapless neckline, corset-style bodice, and flowing pleated skirt gave her look a contemporary bridal edge.
4.Stebin Ben look
Stebin, on the other hand, chose to wear a luxurious all-black velvet ensemble that perfectly complemented Nupur's red gown.
5.Kriti Sanon sister-of-the-bride's style
Kriti Sanon delivered a standout look as she arrived in a deep olive velvet sari. The rich fabric, paired with floral embroidery and subtle sequins.
6.Salman Khan's classic look
Salman Khan kept it classic and sharp in a midnight blue suit paired with a black shirt and formal shoes, finishing the look with a bold chain necklace.
7.Disha Patani in a red dress
Disha Patani turned heads in a sleek red dress that added a dose of bold glamour to the evening.
8.Mouni Roy in a saree
Mouni Roy looked effortlessly graceful in a metallic silk saree, proving once again that timeless silhouettes never fail.