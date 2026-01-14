FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai wedding reception turns into a star-studded fashion affair.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

1.Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben
1

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted their grand Mumbai reception, marking their first major appearance as husband and wife. The evening felt nothing short of a Bollywood gala, with celebrities, cameras, and couture coming together under one roof.

 

2.A reception straight out of Bollywood

A reception straight out of Bollywood
2

The Mumbai reception had all the elements of a red-carpet event. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Orry, and several other familiar faces arrived to congratulate the couple.

3.Nupur Sanon’s modern bridal moment

Nupur Sanon’s modern bridal moment
3

For her reception look, bride Nupur Sanon chose to wear a striking red sequinned gown. The strapless neckline, corset-style bodice, and flowing pleated skirt gave her look a contemporary bridal edge.

4.Stebin Ben look

Stebin Ben look
4

Stebin, on the other hand, chose to wear a luxurious all-black velvet ensemble that perfectly complemented Nupur's red gown.

5.Kriti Sanon sister-of-the-bride's style

Kriti Sanon sister-of-the-bride's style
5

Kriti Sanon delivered a standout look as she arrived in a deep olive velvet sari. The rich fabric, paired with floral embroidery and subtle sequins.

6.Salman Khan's classic look

Salman Khan's classic look
6

Salman Khan kept it classic and sharp in a midnight blue suit paired with a black shirt and formal shoes, finishing the look with a bold chain necklace.

7.Disha Patani in a red dress

Disha Patani in a red dress
7

Disha Patani turned heads in a sleek red dress that added a dose of bold glamour to the evening.

8.Mouni Roy in a saree

Mouni Roy in a saree
8

Mouni Roy looked effortlessly graceful in a metallic silk saree, proving once again that timeless silhouettes never fail.

