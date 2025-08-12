Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Trump?

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Indian cinema has been shaped by visionary filmmakers who know how to balance art and commerce. These directors have not only delivered some of the most iconic films in history but have also built immense personal wealth, showing that creativity and business acumen can thrive together.

Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

1.Karan Johar

Karan Johar
1

Karan Johar is one of the most powerful figures in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and later delivered iconic hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the head of Dharma Productions, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,500 crore.

Advertisement

2.Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani
2

Rajkumar Hirani is a well known director in Indian cinema. His unforgettable films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju have won both critical acclaim and massive box office success. With a net worth of around Rs 1,300 crore, his movies are loved by fans.

3.Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
3

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s wealth, estimated at Rs 940 crore, comes from his unmatched ability to create cinematic spectacles. From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films are known for opulent sets, intricate details, and soulful music, cementing his place among Bollywood’s most respected directors.

4.Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap
4

Anurag Kashyap has a net worth of about Rs 850 crore. His raw and unconventional approach to cinema has won hearts. His acclaimed films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Manmarziyaan helped in shaping India’s independent film movement.

TRENDING NOW

5.Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar
5

Meghna Gulzar is known for her socially relevant and emotionally powerful films. Works like Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak often draw from real-life events, earning her critical praise, commercial success, and a place among India’s top female directors with a net worth of Rs 830 crore.

6.S. S. Rajamouli

S. S. Rajamouli
6

S. S. Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to global heights with monumental hits like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR. His epic storytelling and record-breaking box office collections have made him a true international icon with a net worth about Rs 158 crore.

7.Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri
7

Mohit Suri’s net worth of approximately Rs 113 crore comes from his talent for crafting romantic thrillers with unforgettable music. Films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Malang, and Saiyaara combine intense emotions with chart-topping soundtracks, making him a favourite among younger audiences.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here
IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps i
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line today, details here
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2
Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions
Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehears
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches
Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries
Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,
Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs
Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their home
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE