Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

1 . Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most powerful figures in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and later delivered iconic hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the head of Dharma Productions, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,500 crore.