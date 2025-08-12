Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire
War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...
Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'
From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration
No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
1.Karan Johar
Karan Johar is one of the most powerful figures in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and later delivered iconic hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the head of Dharma Productions, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,500 crore.
2.Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani is a well known director in Indian cinema. His unforgettable films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju have won both critical acclaim and massive box office success. With a net worth of around Rs 1,300 crore, his movies are loved by fans.
3.Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s wealth, estimated at Rs 940 crore, comes from his unmatched ability to create cinematic spectacles. From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films are known for opulent sets, intricate details, and soulful music, cementing his place among Bollywood’s most respected directors.
4.Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap has a net worth of about Rs 850 crore. His raw and unconventional approach to cinema has won hearts. His acclaimed films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Manmarziyaan helped in shaping India’s independent film movement.
5.Meghna Gulzar
Meghna Gulzar is known for her socially relevant and emotionally powerful films. Works like Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak often draw from real-life events, earning her critical praise, commercial success, and a place among India’s top female directors with a net worth of Rs 830 crore.
6.S. S. Rajamouli
S. S. Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to global heights with monumental hits like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR. His epic storytelling and record-breaking box office collections have made him a true international icon with a net worth about Rs 158 crore.
7.Mohit Suri
Mohit Suri’s net worth of approximately Rs 113 crore comes from his talent for crafting romantic thrillers with unforgettable music. Films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Malang, and Saiyaara combine intense emotions with chart-topping soundtracks, making him a favourite among younger audiences.