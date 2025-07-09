4 . Pavitra Punia: Inspired by Devotion and Faith

TV actress Pavitra Punia, 38, is also known for wearing sindoor even though she has never been married. She once explained in a video that she applies sindoor whenever she is fasting or doing religious activities.

She referred to a story of Lord Hanuman seeing Sita applying sindoor and learning it brings long life to Lord Ram. Since then, Pavitra started applying sindoor as an act of devotion to her deities.