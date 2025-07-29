Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles

Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more
This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance
This actor worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth; had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons, stepson became famous...
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open another flagship showroom in this Indian city, not Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...
New 'cannibal' robot developed in THIS country, can grow and heal itself by consuming...
Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator ahead of 5th Test match against England
Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
1.Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, is known for his debut in 'Saiyaara.' He reportedly has a private Finsta account to share personal moments and is followed by stars like Janhvi Kapoor.
2.Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor has never had a public Instagram, but rumours suggest he uses a private one. He stated in 2025 that he may go public one day, but for now, he uses it quietly to stay close to friends.
3.Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan avoids social media, but daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya hinted otherwise. In a podcast, Shweta revealed Jaya secretly uses Instagram, mainly to look at family posts.
4.Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun, known for his stylish posts on Instagram with over 28 million followers, reportedly has a private finsta where he shares personal moments, family time, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.
5.Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan once confirmed having a secret Instagram under a fake name, based on a film character. His public account focuses on work, but the private one is just for close people.